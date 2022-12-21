ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite Safety Marvin Burks Signs With Missouri

Elite safety prospect Marvin Burks is officially a Missouri Tiger

The Missouri Tigers have officially signed arguably their top prospect to a national letter of intent on Wednesday, in safety Marvin Burks Jr.

Earlier this month, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz got Burks to flip from Ole Miss to the Tigers. And on Wednesday, he put pen to paper, making it official.

The Cardinal Ridder College Prep (St. Louis, MO) star is one of the top players in the state of Missouri, and a four-star recruit by most recruiting services.

Before committing to the Tigers, Burks had 28 total offers, and 26 FBS offers, including Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Ole Miss Texas A&M, USC, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

A consensus four-star recruit, Burks is universally recognized as not just one of the top recruits at the safety position in Missouri, but also in the entire country.

Burks finished his senior campaign with 43 total tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

However, he was also a big playmaker on the offensive side of the ball as well, rushing 145 times for 1,487 yards and seven touchdowns, and catching 10 passes for 130 yards and two more scores.

