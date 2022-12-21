ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

K Blake Craig Signs With Missouri Tigers

By Collier Logan
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yN2L_0jq40JuX00

In-state kicker Blake Craig has signed his letter of intent to play for Missouri.

As the current Tigers prepare for their late December bowl game against Wake Forest , some of Missouri’s future talents are making their college decisions official on Wednesday’s Early National Signing Day. Blake Craig, an in-state kicker from Liberty, Mo., has formally signed on to become a Tiger, adding to an already deep special teams unit for Missouri.

Craig is the lone kicker to sign with Mizzou during this cycle and should have a chance to compete to see the field in time, but Harrison Mevis still has two seasons of eligibility remaining. This will be Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz’ third true class of recruits, so fans will be eager to see what Craig and the rest of the Tiger signees can add to this roster. Despite losing some key players to the NFL and transfer portal, Mizzou looks to be in good shape for the road ahead.

2022 saw Mizzou go 6-6, finishing in the middle of the SEC pack. It wasn't exactly a roaring success for Drinkwitz and his squad, but they had their bright spots along the way, particularly on defense. This year’s campaign was a year where the Tigers defense make big strides forward, but injuries and somewhat of a sputtering offense made it difficult to build much momentum in the thick of the season.

Now, Missouri will turn its focus to Wake Forest, who the Tigers will take on in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec 28, down in Tampa, Fla. After that, it’ll be time for them to bring in the team’s newest members and hit the ground running for a strong 2023.

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou WR Tauskie Dove reveals future plans

First, it was Dominic Lovett who left Missouri for the transfer portal. Now, the Tigers will have to absorb another loss to their wide receivers’ room as senior Tauskie Dove will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer. Dove announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday morning. He...
COLUMBIA, MO
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Marching Mizzou and Missouri spirit teams miss Gasparilla Bowl event due to delayed flight

COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou and Missouri spirit teams missed a Gasparilla Bowl event Thursday due to delayed flights out of Columbia. It took over two hours to board their flight in Columbia, a source confirmed to Missourian reporter Kenny Van Daren. The band and spirit teams then sat for an hour on the tarmac at Columbia Regional Airport before takeoff to Tampa, the source said.
COLUMBIA, MO
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOMU

19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

PSC to hold hearings on controversial Grain Belt Express case

The Missouri Public Service Commission is holding hearings on the controversial Grain Belt Express case. The Grain Belt plans to construct a high voltage, direct current transmission line through eight Missouri counties, including Randolph County. But it now wants to make some changes to the project, which would include relocating AC connector lines from Ralls County to Monroe, Audrain, and Callaway Counties. The AC tie line is commonly known as the Tiger Connector and will be about 40 miles long. The Grain Belt also wants to relocate a converter station, increase the capacity of the converter station and construct the project in two phases.
MISSOURI STATE
Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
364
Followers
538
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

Comments / 0

Community Policy