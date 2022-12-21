Read full article on original website
Alo Yoga Dropped A Secret Post-Holiday Sale Of Up To 70% Off Celeb-Loved Bestsellers
Post-Christmas, I'm sitting here looking at my gift card pile and practically running to my computer to shop the major sales that come that sweet week between Christmas and New Year's Eve. And, TBH—I've been drooling over Alo Yoga's End of Year sale. You can score their bestselling, celeb-loved leggings, sports bras, yoga mats, our editor-fave yoga pants and more for up to 70 percent off right now. As my workout routine gets an upgrade with my new year's resolutions, so will my gym 'fits, and I've picked out trendy and cool styles for you to shop so you can strut into the new year with a whole new style (approved by Jennifer Garner, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber—just to name a few).
Best Post-Christmas Sales To Shop: Score 60% Off Lululemon, Adidas, Brooklinen, And More
If you're still finding yourself in a post-holiday haze like myself, I have something that's bound to put some pep in your step. Three words for you: After-Christmas sales. Yep, that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's is actually good for something besides catching up on all the must-watch TV shows and movies you missed this year.
Everything You Need To Know About Hair Cycling, According To Hairstylists
If you’ve been on any form of social media lately, you’ve likely come across videos about skin cycling, a catchy term used to describe how and when to apply certain skincare products. As quickly as the term began to go viral on apps like TikTok, it's second cousin, hair cycling, is having a moment as well.
23 Shockingly Easy Hacks That'll Make You Look At Food In A Whole New Light
I should probably go grocery shopping for the first time in a month so I can use some of these.
Bella Hadid goes buttery blonde and we're obsessed
Bella Hadid is best known for her iconic fashion credentials - this year she's become the de facto poster girl for TikTok's street style-influence weird girl aesthetic - but her beauty looks are for the ages. This year *alone* she's given us a dramatic, angular 'triangle parting', Rapunzel-style school girl...
Kate Hudson Shares Her Top Winter Beauty Tips And Favorite Products For Glowy Skin
As New Year's Eve approaches, there’s plenty on our minds: Which parties to attend, coordinating travel to see friends and family, entertaining at home—and for me, it’s often packing, unpacking, and re-packing my bags (admittedly, my favorite beauty and skincare products don’t always make it in there)—for all kinds of festive adventures.
