ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

‘That was a horrific night’: how Will Smith has tried to move on after the infamous Oscars slap

By Steve Rose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwlco_0jq407P400
Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy awards in March.

The actor striking comedian Chris Rock on stage is all anyone remembers about this year’s Academy Awards – and it has left its mark on both men

So shocking was Will Smith’s reaction to presenter Chris Rock’s joke about his wife’s hair loss, it is pretty much the only thing anyone can remember about the 94th Academy awards now. That and Smith’s equally surreal acceptance speech for best actor 40 minutes later, in which he cast himself as a protector and tearfully pleaded that “love will make you do crazy things”. Smith might as well have done a Men in Black memory-wipe on the rest of the ceremony.

It was the slap that launched a thousand tweets, memes and overreaching op-eds on the subject of Black masculinity. Celebrity gestures of support and condemnation immediately flooded in, for both team Rock and team Smith. Comedians exhausted every possible joke on the subject (“What does Chris Rock have on his face? Fresh prints”). Then the world moved on, but The Slap continued to echo around Hollywood.

Smith has spent much of the past year either apologising or “working on himself”. A written apology came the day after the Oscars, via Instagram: “I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has otherwise been a gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.” Smith made a similar video apology to Rock a few months later. In June, Smith’s wife, Jada, the target of the joke, made an appeal for Smith and Rock to reconcile.

Rock did not respond to these various entreaties. “He’s not concerned with the Smiths at the moment,” a source told ET in June, “he’s touring and he’s preparing for a comedy special.” Since April, Rock has been touring the world with his Ego Death comedy show, during which he has occasionally mentioned The Slap. In July, in Atlanta, Rock joked, about “getting smacked by Suge Smith” – an allusion to notoriously intimidating rap mogul Suge Knight. In Arizona, he reminded audiences that Smith had once played Muhammad Ali. “He’s bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.” In Liverpool, on stage with Dave Chappelle, he had a direct message for Smith: “Fuck your hostage video” – referring to Smith’s July YouTube post offering contrition for his attack.

Smith has also been touring the world, filming his new National Geographic series Pole to Pole, and finishing off his latest movie, Emancipation, in which he plays a runaway slave. He is currently doing promotional rounds for the film, which means repeatedly revisiting his unhappy-slappy moment. “That was a horrific night as you can imagine,” he told Trevor Noah recently, claiming to have no recollection of the actual moment. “There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just – I lost it.” He has referred to his childhood in justification: “It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother – all of that just bubbled up in that moment.”

One party that has acted decisively is the Academy itself. After issuing its own apology for its handling of the situation, it announced in April that it had banned Smith from the Oscars and all other Academy events for 10 years. It is unlikely they’ll do a ceremony without a raised stage ever again, either. Meanwhile, Emancipation has been getting good reviews, so if it receives any nominations this season, things could get awkward. The Academy also invited Rock to host the 2023 Oscars, he revealed earlier this year. He declined, saying it would be like returning to the scene of the crime.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit

If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
People

Tiffany Haddish Attends Emancipation Premiere After Supporting Will Smith Post–Oscars Slap

After the Oscars back in March, Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith and told PEOPLE that seeing "a Black man stand up for his wife" meant "so much to me" Tiffany Haddish showed up to support Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wednesday. The comedian, 42, walked the red carpet for the Emancipation event held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. Will, 54, was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Haddish's Girls Trip costar), plus his kids Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. Haddish documented her look...
LOS ANGELES, CA
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
HipHopDX.com

Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession

Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
Glamour

Behold Willow Smith’s Crystal-Studded Hip Cutouts

Willow Smith—along with her mother, Jada, and siblings, Jaden and Trey—showed up to support her father at the premiere of Emancipation on November 30. The evening marked the family's first red-carpet appearance since the infamous Oscars slap and ensuing scandal. Willow wore a showstopping pair of Stella McCartney...
LOUISIANA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'

Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
ARTnews

Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree

A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires.  Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
CHICAGO, IL
OK! Magazine

Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video

Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
The Independent

Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
The Guardian

The Guardian

540K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy