Royals split games

The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team split a pair of games last week, falling 63-41 to Holy Family Catholic before a 90-23 win over Minneapolis Henry.

After a slow start to their matchup with the Fire, the Royals matched Holy Family in the second half with a 30-31 final 18 minutes.

Lyndsey Penegor nearly had a triple-double, scoring 15 points, hauling in nine rebounds and tallying nine steals.

Mallory Czinano scored seven points, Haley baker had five, Kira Frisbie and Eleanor Rundell each had three. Amanda Derner, Mercedes Burmeister, Julia Otto and Maddy Onell each had two points.

Baker had eight rebounds and was followed by Onell (5), Burmeister (5), Czinano (4), Frisbie (3), Rundell (3) and Derner (2).

Rundell led the team in assists with three, while Penegor and Onell each had one.

Czinano had two steals, while Baker, Frisbie and Derner each had one.

Penegor, Onell and Burmeister each had one block.

Four Royals reached double figures in the win over Minneapolis Henry – Burmeister (17), Czinano (14), Abby Otterness (11) and Frisbie (11). Also scoring was Baker (9), Derner (7), Penegor (5), Onell (5), Rundell (5), Otto (3), Bryn Domjahn (2) and Ava Danielson (1).

Burmeister tallied a double-double with 11 rebounds and was followed by Onell (6), Otto (5), Baker (5), Otterness (5), Frisbie (5), Czinano (5), Derner (4), Rundell (4), Penegor (4) and Danielson (2).

Onell led the team in assist with five and was followed by Penegor (4), Otto (3), Baker (2), Frisbie (2), Rundell (2), Otterness (1), Domjahn (1) and Burmeister (1).

Burmeister almost had a triple double with eight steals and was followed by Penegor (5), Baker (3), Onell (2), Otto (2), Otterness (2), Frisbie (2), Rundell (2) and Derner (1).

Burmeister had two blocks, while Otto and Czinano had one each.

