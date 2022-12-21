Royals kick off season with two wins

Head coach: Kent Janikula

Assistant coaches: Bob Hennen, Tyler Finkelson, Alex Aalfs

Captains: John Mueller, Albert Rundell, Wyatt McCabe

Coming off a state tournament run in football: “Mostly positive,” said Janikula. “It was a good experience for many of our kids to win a section title and get to play in the state tournament. Slight negative - we are a little banged up to start the year, but we are starting to come around.”

Strengths: “We are an experienced group,” said Janikula. “We have 10 guys back that have all played legitimate varsity minutes.”

Areas to work on: “Working on consistency on the defensive end,” said Janikula. “The typical early season work (rotations, roles, etc..).”

Goals: “We are aiming to win the WCC West conference,” said Janikula. “Hoping to make a deep run in section playoffs.”

Conference/section outlook: “We should compete for the conference title,” said Janikula. “However, per usual, the WCC West is a tough conference that has many teams that are capable of winning the title.”

Section outlook: “Our section is routinely one of the toughest sections in the state and this year is no different,” said Janikula. “We see ourselves as a good team, but we have six teams in our section ranked in the top 20 to start the year including the state’s No. 1 team Holy Family.”

First two games

The Royals are off to a good start to the 2022-23 campaign, winning their first two games when defeating Providence Academy 59-35 and Le Sueur-Henderson 68-41.

“Overall a solid start,” said Janikula. “We’ve gotten out to early leads in both games. In both wins we put together great stretches in second half to put teams away which is encouraging for the rest of the season.”

The Royals jumped out to a 27-17 lead over Providence Academy in the season opener, shooting 40 percent from the field and totaling 21 made free throws in the win. The Royals also won the turnover battle 21-9 with 16 points scored in transition.

Albert Rundell, Wyatt McCabe and Justin Kind all reached double-digit scoring with 20, 17 and 10. Rundell did his damage from the free throw line with 11 makes out of 13, while McCabe downed two three pointers and Kind went 4/6 from the field. Also scoring was Tyler Sinsabaugh (3), Ben Ragner (3), Michael Foley (3), Jacob Rowan (2) and Nathan Behrens (1).

Kind had seven rebounds and Ragner had four to lead the team, while McCabe and Rundell combined for seven steals and Tucker Ritter led the team in assists with three.

The Royals led by five at the break when taking on the Giants before pulling away with a 38-16 second half. Once again turnovers were key, as the Royals forced 33 while only giving up 12 of their own, scoring 34 points off of turnovers with 17 steals – McCabe (5), Ragner (3), Foley (3), Rundell (2), Luke Maas (2), Rundell (2), Kind (1) and Rowan (1).

McCabe and Rundell each had 17 points, while Kind had 11. Also scoring was Sinsabaugh (5), Maas (4), Foley (4), Jaren Olson (4), Ragner (3) and Rowan (3).

Kind recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds (seven offensive) had five assists and had one block. Rundell and McCabe each had four assists while Rundell had seven rebounds as well.

