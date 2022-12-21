ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wide Receiver Robby Washington is Officially a Miami Hurricane

By Rowdy Baribeau
 4 days ago

One-half of the Washington twins has officially signed his national letter of intent to play for the Canes

Miami Palmetto (Fla.) wideout Robby Washington is officially a Miami Hurricane. He joins Miami Edison (Fla.) wide receiver Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph Jr. as the only two wideouts to sign with the Hurricanes during the early signing period.

Washington is much like Joseph in the fact that they are both swiss-army knife receivers. Each has a good history of being effective kick returners and possess a knack for being running backs at times. Not quite literally, but they've both operated out of the backfield before to run jet sweeps and quarterback power sets.

Washington isn't a six-foot wideout, but he doesn't need to be. Washington is a quick, twitchy, wideout with a nice ability to break tackles in open space. As Washington adapts his game to the college level, he will be more and more impactful.

Washington will also join his twin brother, Bobby, who's committed as a linebacker, in Coral Gables.

Here is a quick scouting report on Washington (click the link for an in-depth report):

"An explosive exterior threat who could work in the slot or outside to put pressure on the depth of a defense. Washington combined for 13 total touchdowns in 2021, working both wide receiver and running back roles at Killian. He has added good weight, adding to strong route-running foundation and top-end speed during the offseason."

