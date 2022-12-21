ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Hurricanes Ink LB Bobby Washington

By Luke Chaney
 4 days ago

Bobby Washington has an NFL-caliber ceiling for the Hurricanes to develop.

Linebacker Bobby Washington , along with his twin brother Robby and offensive lineman Antonio Tripp, were the first three commits of Miami's 2023 recruiting class.

The Miami Palmetto (Fla.) product helped lay the groundwork for one of the most highly touted defensive classes in the country with his unwavering commitment to the Hurricanes since the day he pledged this past March.

Washington, a 6-foot-3 South Florida native, held offers from Oklahoma, Louisville and Florida State, among others. He made five unofficial visits to Miami prior to his commitment, including two during the Mario Cristobal era.

Washington was the focal point of Miami Palmetto's defense this past season. He totaled 52 tackles and a team-high eight sacks while playing primarily outside linebacker and strong safety for the Panthers.

Washington, along with Malik Bryant , Raul Aguirre , Marcellius Pulliam and Kaleb Spencer , form a talented group of linebackers that are committed to the Hurricanes for this recruiting cycle.

Here's a quick scouting report on Washington:

"Modern linebacker build with plus athleticism and experience against high profile competition in south Florida. Strong instincts versus the run and competitive in pass coverage with short-area explosiveness and striking ability. Runs relatively well and has a nose for the football with room to continue to fill out frame."

