Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks
For months, Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have been at an impasse. Crowder, who is on the final year of the three-year, $29.2 million deal he signed in the 2020 offseason, has lobbied for a contract extension, while the Suns have been hesitant to extend the 32-year old forward, given the uncertainty regarding his […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets
LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets
The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
Jamal Murray’s injury status for Nuggets’ Christmas showdown vs. Suns
The Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns for a Christmas matchup. The two Western Conference heavyweights will duke it out to cap off a five-game slate. Nikola Jokic will be looking to take down one of the top teams in the league and is hopeful that Jamal Murray will be there to help.
Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Suns star Devin Booker playing on Christmas vs. Nuggets?
The Phoenix Suns are matching up against the Denver Nuggets on the NBA’s Christmas Day slate of games. The Suns are looking to reclaim their spot atop the Western Conference and will face off against one of the squads ahead of them in the standings. One key question still needs answering ahead of the nightcap for the NBA’s Christmas games: Is Devin Booker playing tonight?
Draymond Green Christmas injury update for Warriors vs. Grizzlies
Christmas Day will feature one of the biggest upcoming rivalries in the NBA today, as the Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies. This is a rematch of their hard-fought second round series in the NBA playoffs. However, Golden State will be without Stephen Curry for this matchup. The Warriors could also be without another key member of their rotation: Draymond Green, who was listed as questionable on the injury report.
Klay Thompson’s bold declaration will have Warriors fans fired up
Klay Thompson isn’t exactly playing the best basketball of his career of late. He’s also been given the occasional night off here and there, but at this point, it’s hard to deny that the five-time All-Star is looking as good as ever — at least healthwise.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics on Christmas Day features playoff rematch, Eastern Conference's top two teams
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) return to Boston for the first time since losing Game 7 of last season's Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series to the Celtics (23-10) for a Christmas Day game. This is the fifth year in a row the Bucks play on Christmas Day. The Bucks and Celtics, the Eastern Conference's...
Jayson Tatum details Draymond Green’s offseason message fueling Celtics
Jayson Tatum had to watch the confetti fall for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors last June. Instead of harboring any resentment, the Boston Celtics star took a key piece of advice from Green to heart before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Tatum spoke out on a conversation...
Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making significant progress in his recovery from shoulder injury, and he has actually taken the next step in his return to action. Curry has reportedly returned to the weight room and was even able to get some shots up on Saturday morning, an indication that his shoulder problem […] The post Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 key area James Wiseman must improve
There’s no denying James Wiseman already has the skill set to put up numbers for the Golden State Warriors. His career-high 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting in the short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday provided ample evidence of that reality, Wiseman’s combination of size, explosiveness and budding skill around the paint reminding Dub Nation why he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
NBA Christmas Odds: Suns vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 12/25/2022
The Phoenix Suns (19-14) visit the Denver Nuggets (20-11) in a Christmas Day matchup. Action tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Nuggets prediction and pick. Phoenix enters Sunday’s matchup after losing back-to-back home games but still sits in fourth place in...
Jordan Clarkson eyeing major move for future amid Utah’s surprising season
The Utah Jazz are one of the most notable overachieving teams of the 2022-23 NBA campaign. Many thought the team would be tanking for generational prospect Victor Wembanyama this season. Instead, the Jazz are winning games. At 18-16, the squad owns the eighth-best record in the Western Conference. One of the reasons for Utah’s surprising […] The post Jordan Clarkson eyeing major move for future amid Utah’s surprising season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The exact play where Domantas Sabonis injured his hand
The Sacramento Kings were given some tough news after Thursday’s game against the Washington Wizards when it was revealed that star forward Domantas Sabonis had suffered a injury to his hand during the game. The play where he suffered the injury came when he was covering Bradley Beal in the backcourt and from replays, it’s tough to see exactly what happened on that play as per Brenden Nunes of The Kings Herald.
1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game
For the optimists, they’ll read the headline “Luka Doncic Goes God-Mode With 50 points Vs. Rockets” with much enthusiasm. For the pessimists, they’ll likely interpret it as Doncic needing to go all-out to take down the West’s worst team. True enough, the latter one has its merits. While it’s easy to celebrate Doncic’s historic outing–a […] The post 1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice
The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
