Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
houstonherald.com
GLORIA JUNE GETTYS ROBERTSON
Gloria June (Gettys) Robertson was born on March 4, 1934, to Charles and Ruth (Carman) Gettys. She passed away Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 88. Gloria was born at and grew up in a small cabin on the family farm just outside of Houston, Mo., on what is now named Gettys Road. When she was 15 years old, her parents divorced, and Gloria took over the motherly role for household chores and helping her dad care for her younger sister Joyce and her older brothers Dean and Dale. Because of this, she and Joyce shared a very strong sisterly bond. She attended grade school at Indian Creek School, then later attended Houston High School until she was 16 years old. During her high school years, she helped her cousin Juanita Jones care for her children.
Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon
UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
houstonherald.com
State seeks input on internet speed from area residents
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Residents of south-central Missouri are being asked by the Missouri Department of Economic Development to provide information about the accuracy of a map that shows access to high-speed internet or gaps in service. Corrections or...
houstonherald.com
Lady Tigers begin tournament action at noon at Mountain Grove
The fifth-seeded Houston Lady Tigers basketball team will play Monday (Dec. 26) in the opening round of the Mountain Grove Holiday Tournament. The game begins at noon against No. 12 Hartville at Mountain Grove High School.
myozarksonline.com
Fire destroys home on W Highway
A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
Man killed in Miller County crash
A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. The post Man killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
JOHN OTHOE NELSON
John Othoe Nelson was born Oct. 29, 1931, at Montauk, Mo., to Clarence and Irena (Van Deusen) Nelson. He passed away Dec. 17, 2022, at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., at the age of 91. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Marie Hayes on June 7,...
Ozark County Times
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
houstonherald.com
County Extension Council to hold election
Nominees for the University of Missouri Extension Council in Texas County has been named. An election will be in January, but there is still time to nominate candidates. They are: Ross Richardson, David Keeney, Kristie Miller, Susan Haller-Gould and Darrell Scheets. The terms are two years. Members guide and direct...
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
houstonherald.com
Galloway releases audit on Texas County
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway last week issued an audit of Texas County that identified several areas of concern and provided recommendations to county officials to address those them. The review gave a rating of “fair,” an improvement over the “poor” rating given five years ago.
krcgtv.com
One in custody after narcotics search warrant served
Authorities say one person is in custody after officers served a narcotics search warrant in Maries County Monday. Sheriff Chris Heitman with the Maries County Sheriff's Office said his deputies and drug task force members raided a property in the 18000 block of Maries County Road 436. Heitman said updates...
Ozark County Times
Brother pleads guilty to assaulting sister, sent to prison for 5 years
During the Dec. 7 session of Ozark County Law Day, Matthew B. Wollin, 39, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree domestic assault pursuant to a plea agreement with the state. He was sentenced to 5 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Credit for time served and probation were denied through the formal judgement entered in the case. The victim in the case was in court and approved of the plea offer, online court records indicate.
Comments / 0