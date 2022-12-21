ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Monitor to oversee compliance with new Massachusetts Department of Correction care accord

By Michael P. Norton
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XFSf_0jq3zK9h00

BOSTON (SHNS) – The U.S. Justice Department and the Baker administration’s state Department of Correction used different framing late Tuesday to describe a new agreement governing mental health care for incarcerated people.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s public safety secretariat said the accord “will further advance the significant improvements implemented by the DOC with respect to mental health care policies and practices in DOC facilities.” The office of U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said the accord would “address unconstitutional mental health treatment of incarcerated individuals.”

Schools nationwide offer students mental health days

Among other things, the agreement provides for the appointment of an independent monitor, Dr. Reena Kapoor, to ensure compliance. Kapoor, a psychiatry professor at Yale School of Medicine, will file public reports on compliance, according to the U.S. Attorney. Rollins said the agreement, which stems from an investigation launched in 2018, authorizes a new civilian support person position and mandatory out-of-cell mental health contacts.

It also calls for a new stabilization unit “to provide more intensive mental health treatment for individuals in mental health crisis who are not improving while on mental health watch.” “In the instant case, our investigation found unconstitutional conditions and circumstances where incarcerated people in mental health crisis harmed themselves up to and including suicide,” Rollins said.

“We must provide better mental health treatment in our carceral facilities. Statistics show that far too many of the incarcerated population suffers from significant mental health and substance use disorders, among other severe things. Moving forward, we will be working closely with DOC to address and correct the serious issues and violations identified in our November 2020 Notice.” With innovations, the DOC “could become an example for the nation,” Rollins said.

Baker administration public safety officials highlighted improvements completed or underway at the Department of Correction. “The Department has been diligent, transparent, and cooperative with the DOJ to advance our shared goal of improving mental health care for those experiencing a mental health crisis. We remain deeply committed to the health and well-being of all entrusted to our care while ensuring the protection of their physical safety and civil rights,” said DOC Commissioner Carol Mici.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts senior correctional officer facing 10 years in prison for assault on inmate with mental illness

BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior Massachusetts correctional officer of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Seth M. Bourget, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
BROCKTON, MA
proclaimerscv.com

Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits

Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits. SNAP, Also known as food stamps, is organized by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts extending aid to those low-income residents to widen their food budget by giving monthly paychecks through the EBT card Massachusetts. According to a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in New Hampshire?

Camping is HUGE in New Hampshire and Northern New England in general! Families come from far and wide to enjoy a sweet escape in our fantastic campgrounds. Some folks prefer a more "one with nature" traditional approach to camping, with a tent, sleeping bag, etc. But if you can swing it, I think an RV is the way to go! You can still enjoy mother nature and her beautiful bounty, but at the end of the day, you get to close a real door and know you are not going to be a midnight snack for a family of bears. Plus, some are REALLY tricked out with TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems and more!
TEXAS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Officials add new names to state’s unclaimed property list

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials are urging residents to check one particular list twice this holiday season. The Massachusetts Treasurer’s Office said that they have announced that the latest group of names of individuals and non-profits have been added to their unclaimed property list. The list is updated every six months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open

A new program is meant to provide additional assistance to Granite Staters as energy rates for home heat and power are soaring. But with the heating season underway, the program has not yet opened and is not yet providing payments to residents in the state who aren’t covered by permanent heat assistance programs. That’s prompted […] The post Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WWLP

WWLP

37K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy