Asheville, NC

focusnewspaper.com

Exodus Homes Distributes Angel Tree Gifts To Children Of Incarcerated Parents

Hickory – For many years United Way agency Exodus Homes has received applications for Christmas gifts for children of incarcerated parents in prison through Prison Fellowship, a national organization that provides special programs to incarcerated people. Parents in prison fill out the applications and Prison Fellowship sends those applications to programs like Exodus Homes for children who live in their area. This year Exodus Homes received close to 300 applications for children who live in Catawba, Caldwell, Lincoln, and Burke counties.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested in connection to double homicide in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two additional people have been arrested in reference to a shooting investigation that killed two people in Buncombe County. Officials charged Russell Allen Wilson Squire and Christine Nicole Moore with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. 7NEWS previously reported that two people were found shot to death Monday morning […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Bucs topple Mountaineers for historic win, 75-62

CHEROKEE, N.C. (Dec. 22, 2022) – ETSU women’s basketball is heading into the holidays with much to celebrate, closing its non-conference Division I schedule with a 75-62 neutral site win over Mount St. Mary’s inside Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and Resort in Cherokee, N.C. on Thursday. The win sets a new single-season modern era record for the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

Carter County roads blocked by fallen trees

ELIZABETHTON — A winter storm once again brought out the workers of the Carter County Highway Department early in the morning, but for Friday’s storm, the department’s snow equipment was not needed. Assistant Superintendent Shannon Burchett said the road crews were called out at 4 a.m. Friday,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wnctimes.com

Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville

Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Man accused of infant abuse in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with two counts of felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputies said on December 6th, […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
YAHOO!

Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide

ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
ARDEN, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Tuscola football coach, principal suspended in close succession

Both Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon and head football coach Chris Brookshire have been suspended from their positions at the school — though not on the same day, or even the same week. Because this is a personnel matter, Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam would not comment on the nature of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
