FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
focusnewspaper.com
Exodus Homes Distributes Angel Tree Gifts To Children Of Incarcerated Parents
Hickory – For many years United Way agency Exodus Homes has received applications for Christmas gifts for children of incarcerated parents in prison through Prison Fellowship, a national organization that provides special programs to incarcerated people. Parents in prison fill out the applications and Prison Fellowship sends those applications to programs like Exodus Homes for children who live in their area. This year Exodus Homes received close to 300 applications for children who live in Catawba, Caldwell, Lincoln, and Burke counties.
2 arrested in connection to double homicide in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two additional people have been arrested in reference to a shooting investigation that killed two people in Buncombe County. Officials charged Russell Allen Wilson Squire and Christine Nicole Moore with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. 7NEWS previously reported that two people were found shot to death Monday morning […]
Bucs topple Mountaineers for historic win, 75-62
CHEROKEE, N.C. (Dec. 22, 2022) – ETSU women’s basketball is heading into the holidays with much to celebrate, closing its non-conference Division I schedule with a 75-62 neutral site win over Mount St. Mary’s inside Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and Resort in Cherokee, N.C. on Thursday. The win sets a new single-season modern era record for the […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
Johnson City Press
Carter County roads blocked by fallen trees
ELIZABETHTON — A winter storm once again brought out the workers of the Carter County Highway Department early in the morning, but for Friday’s storm, the department’s snow equipment was not needed. Assistant Superintendent Shannon Burchett said the road crews were called out at 4 a.m. Friday,...
WLOS.com
Thursday Weather Update: Bundle up, dangerously cold arctic air moves into the region
WLOS — Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, McDowell, Mitchell, Transylvania and Yancey Counties, plus the Burke Mountains. Wind Chill Warning in effect from 1 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday above 3,000 feet. Wind Chill Advisory...
wnctimes.com
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
2nd suspect in Buncombe Co. double murder arrested
The second suspect in a double shooting outside a Buncombe County gas station was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
800 fentanyl pills found at NC house, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.
Man accused of infant abuse in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with two counts of felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputies said on December 6th, […]
YAHOO!
Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide
ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
FOX Carolina
McDowell Co. deputies find missing woman last seen at her home
OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 16 has been found. Mary Theresa Basham, 46, was last seen leaving her home on Comfy Cove Drive in Old Fort, according to deputies. Basham was described as...
WLOS.com
EBCI medical marijuana program to begin selling in 2023 - here's what you need to know
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — In 2023, if you qualify, you will be able to buy small amounts of medicinal marijuana within 50 miles of Asheville. After more than a year of preparation, the Qualla Boundary will begin dispensing medicinal marijuana in 2023. News 13 walks you through the five...
Smoky Mountain News
Tuscola football coach, principal suspended in close succession
Both Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon and head football coach Chris Brookshire have been suspended from their positions at the school — though not on the same day, or even the same week. Because this is a personnel matter, Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam would not comment on the nature of...
