A power outage happened in West Virginia after a person was electrocuted after allegedly trying to steal copper
CRAB ORCHARD, WV ( WVNS ) — A power outage in the Crab Orchard area that left nearly 600 customers without power was due to a person who was electrocuted.Close
According to Philip Moye with AEP, the person died after being electrocuted while trying to enter a substation. Materials left at the scene suggest this was the result of an apparent copper theft. Moye said this is the second death in West Virginia due to a copper theft of a substation.
AEP customers remain without power at this time. AEP crews are working hard to restore power to the area's customers.
