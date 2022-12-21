A power outage happened in West Virginia after a person was electrocuted after allegedly trying to steal copper

CRAB ORCHARD, WV ( WVNS ) — A power outage in the Crab Orchard area that left nearly 600 customers without power was due to a person who was electrocuted.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WTRF Daily News

According to Philip Moye with AEP, the person died after being electrocuted while trying to enter a substation. Materials left at the scene suggest this was the result of an apparent copper theft. Moye said this is the second death in West Virginia due to a copper theft of a substation.

AEP customers remain without power at this time. AEP crews are working hard to restore power to the area’s customers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.