Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Co-Parenting With Ye
Kim Kardashian guested on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast - and for an hour the two talked about all things KK. Among the topics was how the influencer/entrepreneur handled co-parenting with Ye (the two share four children: nine-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago, and three-year-old Psalm. And when talking about the kids and their dad, Kim got real.
iheart.com
Tory Lanez's father with HUGE & ANGRY reaction to verdict, erupts at press!
Yoooo he let them have it! Calling out everyone from Jay Z & Beyonce, to Roc Nation, and the entire justice system as a whole! Check out his furious rant to the press here:
iheart.com
Kim Kardashian Bursts Into Tears Discussing Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Kim Kardashian opened up about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West. On an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, which dropped on Monday (December 26), the SKIMS founder discussed comments on social media, memories of her father and dating. Most notably, though, Kardashian dove into the realities of co-parenting her...
iheart.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares Details About 'Blended' Christmas With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez gave fans an intimate look at her "blended" holiday with Ben Affleck as they celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple surrounded by their children. In a message to fans in her On The J.Lo newsletter, Lopez told she had been "hunkering" down after filming her...
Comments / 0