ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Co-Parenting With Ye

Kim Kardashian guested on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast - and for an hour the two talked about all things KK. Among the topics was how the influencer/entrepreneur handled co-parenting with Ye (the two share four children: nine-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago, and three-year-old Psalm. And when talking about the kids and their dad, Kim got real.
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

Kim Kardashian Bursts Into Tears Discussing Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian opened up about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West. On an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, which dropped on Monday (December 26), the SKIMS founder discussed comments on social media, memories of her father and dating. Most notably, though, Kardashian dove into the realities of co-parenting her...
iheart.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares Details About 'Blended' Christmas With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez gave fans an intimate look at her "blended" holiday with Ben Affleck as they celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple surrounded by their children. In a message to fans in her On The J.Lo newsletter, Lopez told she had been "hunkering" down after filming her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy