Whiskey is a one and a half year old hound/retriever mix who came into the shelter back in May and has been patiently waiting for a forever family for over 200 days! When Whiskey originally came to us he was heartworm positive, but he’s completed his treatment and is now negative! During his recovery Whiskey spent some time in a foster home where we learned he is housetrained and has great home manners! He lived with another dog in the home and overall did very well, but should be fed and given high value treats in separate areas. He'd appreciate getting a chance to meet any doggie siblings before going home with them. Whiskey is overall a super sweet and playful boy who has been a model patient through his heartworm treatment and deserves to now live his happiest, healthiest life with a forever family who loves him. Can you make that wish come true?

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO