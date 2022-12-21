Read full article on original website
Six killed in Spain after bus plunges into river
Six people died and two were injured after a bus plunged into a river overnight while crossing a bridge in Spain's northwestern Galicia region, officials said Sunday. The regional La Voz de Galicia newspaper said the bus was carrying people visiting their loved ones in jail in Monterroso in central Galicia.
Around 10 people buried in avalanche in Austria on Christmas Day
Around 10 people are feared buried in an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area in western Austria on Christmas Day, according to local media reports. The avalanche occurred at about 3 pm local time, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) said, adding that several helicopters and search teams deployed soon afterwards. One person has been rescued“We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts,” APA quoted the municipality of Lech as saying.Some 100 people were involved in the search, with rescuers requesting headlamps so that they can continue the search in the dark, APA added.The resort’s website said that the ski area was closed as of 5 pm and that there would be an update at 8 am on Monday.More follows.
Dog of the week - Whiskey
Whiskey is a one and a half year old hound/retriever mix who came into the shelter back in May and has been patiently waiting for a forever family for over 200 days! When Whiskey originally came to us he was heartworm positive, but he’s completed his treatment and is now negative! During his recovery Whiskey spent some time in a foster home where we learned he is housetrained and has great home manners! He lived with another dog in the home and overall did very well, but should be fed and given high value treats in separate areas. He'd appreciate getting a chance to meet any doggie siblings before going home with them. Whiskey is overall a super sweet and playful boy who has been a model patient through his heartworm treatment and deserves to now live his happiest, healthiest life with a forever family who loves him. Can you make that wish come true?
