wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Best local performances, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Early in 2022, most theatrical groups were still coming off the restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a hunger in performances, creating an aura of greatness in the region’s performing arts spirit. Some performances were postponed or canceled due to outbreaks among...
wearegreenbay.com
Valley theater plans small, ambitious season
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Vintage Theatre has set its 2023 lineup of two plays. Some theater groups put on only one or two productions a season. In Northeastern Wisconsin, they include such groups as Calvary Players in Green Bay, St. John’s Players in Manitowoc, Riverside Players in Neenah… and Vintage Theatre (vintagetheatre.net).
wearegreenbay.com
Triangle Hill announces opening day for tubing, grand opening of Magic Carpet
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department has announced the opening day for tubing at Triangle Hill, with a special gift paired with the opening. Officials have announced the grand opening of the new Magic Carpet conveyer belt system, which will...
"Frosty" the crossing guard makes appearance in Neenah
A Neenah crossing guard shows her holiday spirit by coming to work in a Frosty the Snowman costume throughout December.
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
WBAY Green Bay
Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look like - Christmas? Well, it’s definitely looking and smelling like Christmas here at Seroogy’s Chocolate in De Pere. Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but at Seroogy’s Cnocolate, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocolate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Botanical Garden cancels two nights of Garden of Lights due to winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to recent weather, the Green Bay Botanical Garden has canceled two nights of its WPS Garden of Lights shows. Green Bay Botanical Garden shared the announcement via its Facebook page and apologized for any inconvenience. Both Thursday and Friday night’s WPS Garden of...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn leads to board full of flight cancellations at Appleton airport
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- The Appleton International Airport is usually bustling the day before Christmas Eve, but cancellations from Winter Storm Brooklyn left it more of a ghost town this year. "Those really started to build," Airport Public Information Officer Jesse Funk said. "Now we have aircraft out of position, so...
Green Bay developer wants to modernize more than 100-year-old former saloon
As people, we change with the times. Green Bay developer Garritt Bader wants to keep up with the times by giving a more than 100-year-old building an updated look.
wearegreenbay.com
Skating and tubing at Titletown closed due to weather through Christmas weekend
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Skating at Titletown’s Hy-Vee Plaza and tubing at Ariens Hill are now closed through the weekend due to winter storm conditions in Green Bay. Officials made the closure announcement on Thursday afternoon while also giving updates on additional events at Titletown taking place in the near future.
doorcountydailynews.com
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from President/Owner
It's the time of year when you need to take a moment and simply say Merry Christmas and Happy New year to everyone involved in making 2022 a success. I need to say that to the staff at NEW Radio because they work tirelessly to make the Door County Daily News, NEW Radio Sports Network and our stations some of the best in the industry. I know how hard they work and I appreciate everything that they do for the company and for our listeners and readers.
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Cities Chamber: Exciting projects for Kaukauna in 2023
(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber has had a busy year. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman with how the chamber has made a big impact on the community, plus a look ahead to 2023 including some exciting projects unfolding in Kaukauna.
wearegreenbay.com
Update: Pulaski Concertina rescheduled for New Year’s Eve
(WFRV) – It’s a holiday concert like no other and it’s happening at the McDonald’s in Pulaski. One of the youngest participants is 11-year-old Zander Raymakers and he helps Local 5 Live get in the spirit of the holidays with a listen to some of his music, plus details on his own polka band!
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south near College Ave. in Appleton after traffic incident
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘traffic incident’ that closed the two left lanes of I-41 south near College Avenue in Appleton earlier. According to WisDOT, both southbound lanes on I-41 have reopened after being closed for roughly one hour. No other...
wearegreenbay.com
FDL Salvation Army looking for ‘Christmas Miracle’ as weather shuts down red kettle campaign
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Severe winter weather silenced a popular holiday-season giving campaign for one organization. Fond du Lac Salvation Army officials had to suspend their red kettle campaign on Thursday and Friday on account of the weather. An official that Local Five News spoke with said that they are concerned that they won’t meet their $225,000 fundraising goal.
wearegreenbay.com
Taking a holistic approach to dentistry with Janssen Dental
(WFRV) – A holistic or biological dentist focuses on whole body health. Local 5 Live visited with Dr. Craig Janssen with how he works this type of treatment into his practice and why it’s so important for his patients. Janssen Dental Clinic is located at 2649 Development Drive...
wearegreenbay.com
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
neenahsatellite.com
Review: Simon’s Specialty Cheese – Foreign Exchange Student’s First Time Trying Squeaky Cheese Curds
When people think about Wisconsin, one thing comes to mind (ironically not the Green Bay Packers): cheese, and more specifically, squeaky cheese curds. As a foreign exchange student from Brazil, the first piece of knowledge I acquired about my placement in America’s Dairyland was my father’s enthusiastic scream about how Wisconsin was where “the Cheeseheads” were from, followed by an explanation that he was talking about the Green Bay Packers. Not being a cheese enthusiast myself, my knowledge of cheese could be considered limited, if not nonexistent, but as my plane landed at the Appleton Airport, I soon learned about the Wisconsinite’s great passion for excellently produced coagulated milk.
WBAY Green Bay
Air travel is severely hampered by winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While some are braving the roads in these snowy conditions, others are trying to get away by plane for the Christmas holiday. The Lees are among the lucky families at Appleton International Airport, welcoming their brother home just in time for the holidays. “I’m back...
