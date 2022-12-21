Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: December 21, 2022 | Rates remain low and are expected to drop further
Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates dropped significantly...
Mortgage rates drop for fifth week in a row
Mortgage rates fell once again this week, dipping for the fifth straight week.
As US home prices decline, number of buyers with underwater mortgages swells
A number of consumers who took out a home mortgage this year are now underwater as rapidly rising mortgage rates drain demand from the housing market.
Mortgage Rates Are Falling, But Mortgage Demand Is Plummeting Too
Have you considered buying, selling, or refinancing a home? In general, the demand for mortgages has plunged in tandem with rising rates. Here's why.
Lumber falls to a new 2022 low after homebuilder sentiment drops for the 12th month in a row
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Monday as the commodity ends a losing year. The latest decline in lumber prices came after homebuilder sentiment fell for the 12th month in a row. A swift doubling in mortgage rates to as high as 7% put the housing...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all.
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States
The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Home Sellers Are Taking Listings off the Market in Record Numbers as Buyer Demand Fizzles
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As the housing market continues to cool and the pool of potential buyers shrinks, more sellers are yanking their homes off the market. During the three months ending on November 20, an average of 2% of...
Check your mailbox: 23,000 student loan borrowers to receive checks from $19 million settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you have student loan debt, check your mailbox. You could be one of 23,000 people who will benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Checks started to be issued to the...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
Here Are The States Sending Out Final Stimulus Checks In 2022
Story Here Some Americans may be struggling financially more than ever when the holiday season gets underway due to soaring inflation. Here Are The States Sending Out Final Stimulus Checks In 2022Photo byReuters.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payments arriving in just one week for millions
Millions of Social Security recipients are set to receive their next monthly retirement checks, worth an average of $1,681 per payment, in just seven days.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
The housing market is still up double digits from a year ago, but where will it go in 2023? Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist, breaks down her predictions for home buyers and sellers.
ValueWalk
What Percentage Of Retirees Have A Million Dollars?
Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not a huge percentage of retirees end up having that much money.
Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?
American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it's to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it...
