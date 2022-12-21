Read full article on original website
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
Harry & Meghan Tell Their Story on Netflix, Doom Patrol Lights Up HBO Max
Nearly two years after their bombshell Oprah interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again invite viewers into their lives in Netflix's Harry & Meghan. The six-episode docuseries, which will drop in two batches, offers unprecedented access into the private world of the couple and their complicated relationship with the royal family.
Sarah Booth Reveals the Secrets of Three Pines’ Goofy Cop
If you’re watching Three Pines, then Sarah Booth is going to make you laugh. She stars in Prime Video’s hit crime series as Yvette Nichol, an eager but naive new police officer who wants to impress Gamache (Alfred Molina), a veteran detective solving murders in a quirky Canadian town. Despite her good intentions, she usually does the exact wrong thing, which makes her a welcome source of comic relief in a show that tackles some very heavy subjects.
The White Lotus Checks Out, Money Heist: Korea Raises the Stakes in Part 2
After seven weeks, The White Lotus finally answers all of our burning questions this Sunday in its Season 2 finale. Mike White’s anthology is one of a few shows saying goodbye this weekend, including vampire drama Let the Right One In, CBS dramas SWAT and Fire Country, and Starz’s The BMF Documentary.
ComicBook
Guillermo del Toro Says If Cabinet of Curiosities Gets Second Season There Will Be a Stop-Motion Horror Episode (Exclusive)
Debuting earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brought together some of the most compelling filmmakers in the world of genre storytelling for eight thrilling stories, and while the filmmaker doesn't yet know if the series will get a follow-up season, he already knows he will deliver an episode utilizing stop-motion animation. The filmmaker also expressed that, he'll be excited regardless of Netflix's decision to renew the series or not, as it was a rewarding experience though it was also an exhausting one. Del Toro's latest film, Pinocchio, is currently streaming on Netflix.
Digital Trends
5 actors who should replace Henry Cavill as Superman
With Henry Cavill officially out as Superman in the DC Universe, audiences are anxious to see who will inherit his superhero mantle in James Gunn’s upcoming reboot film. This reboot will follow the legendary hero in his first years fighting crime and working at the Daily Planet in Metropolis, so fans can expect to see a fresh, young face fly through the skies with the iconic red cape.
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
25 best movies of 2022 that you can stream right now
25 of the best movies of 2022 are already streaming online — here's how to watch the likes of Elvis, The Batman and more.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: How Eilié and Fjall Are the Reason for Ciri’s Powerful Elven Bloodline
'The Witcher' has Lara Dorren as Ciri's oldest ancestor. But 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' has Eilié and Fjall procreate the future powerful bloodline that leads to Ciri and a prophecy.
‘The Voice’ Newcomer Niall Horan Reveals His ‘Biggest Competition’ in Season 23
Niall Horan goes up against Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Chance the Rapper on 'The Voice' Season 23, but he considers one coach his toughest competitor.
Harry & Meghan: The Biggest Revelations From Netflix's Docuseries
In the 20 months since their blockbuster interview with Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have largely remained out of the spotlight, preferring to let their harsh condemnation of the British monarchy, “the Institution,” speak for itself. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s period of peace ends today with the premiere of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, a six-part docuseries from Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?).
By Cutting Non-Elimination Legs, The Amazing Race Commits to Consequences
Season 34 of The Amazing Race is great not only because of what’s in the competition, but also because of what isn’t. For the first time, the producers have removed non-elimination legs, which has created some of the most nail-biting episodes in years. The entire reality competition genre could learn from this example.
Witch Mountain Pilot Starring Bryce Dallas Howard in the Works at Disney+
A Witch Mountain pilot has received the green light at Disney+. The streamer announced today that a "modern reinvention" of the successful film franchise was in the works featuring Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World: Dominion) in the lead role. The pilot is written by Star Trek: Picard and12 Monkeys duo Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas and will be directed by Augustine Frizzell (Euphoria).
The Trailer for Letterkenny Season 11 Promises More Rural Canadian Shenanigans
More Canadian chaos is brewing in the trailer for Letterkenny's eleventh season. "In Season 11, the small town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that’s just for starters," reads the official synopsis. The season will consist of six episodes.
One Woman Struggles to Find Her Superpower in the Trailer for Extraordinary
In the trailer for Extraordinary, everyone has a superpower... except Jen (Máiréad Tyers). From debut writer Emma Moran comes Extraordinary, a comedy where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday. Now turning 25, Jen still hasn't found her power, and watching the people around her flaunt theirs doesn't make her struggle any easier. At this point, she'll accept anything. (Mostly) single and stuck in a dead-end party shop job, Jen leans on her best friend and roommate Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) as they navigate the wild world of their 20s together.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Ends The Streak of Great Prequels
Spraying as much gore as a medieval chicken, Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel series designed to expand the dark-fantasy universe of The Witcher. Pity that the tale is so derivative, held back by the standard beats (and beatdowns) of the post-Games of Thrones sword-and-sorcery genre. In an era of excellent prequels, it proves how wrong these brand extensions can go.
The Kaleidoscope Trailer Spans 25 Years & Features Interactive Storytelling
The first trailer for Kaleidoscope offers viewers a glimpse of a decades-spanning, interactive story. After hearing about what is supposedly the most secure vault in the world, a team of accomplished thieves plan a $7 billion heist - give or take. The job serves as both a way to change their lives and a shot at revenge, and viewers will have the ability to watch it in pretty much any order they'd like.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
Survivor 43 Sheds Real and Fake Tears in the Season's Best Episode
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. After a season of waiting for fireworks, only to be met with haphazard strategy and vaguely edited justifications for voting decisions, Survivor 43 pulled it together in the final 6 with an episode that was thrilling, bold, and surprising. At nearly the last possible second, this season finally kicked into gear, and it resulted in the season's most dramatic elimination. We got fake tears, real tears, a neck-and-neck win in the immunity challenge, multiple strategic gambits back at the beach, and finally, the biggest tribal-council blindside we've had in a very long time. One great episode might not be enough to salvage a subpar season, but for this week, it was well worth savoring.
An Early Look at The White Lotus' Emmy Odds
SPOILERS for Season 2 of The White Lotus ahead, including the season finale. A second season of The White Lotus is in the books, and once we're done discussing the finer points of Tanya's demise, Lucia's hustle, and Daphne and Ethan's trip to Revenge Sex Cove, all that will be left to argue is which of this season's cast members are going to get nominated for Emmys. Last season, with the entire cast submitting for consideration in the supporting categories, eight of the show's 11 main cast members received nominations, with Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge ultimately winning. And while there's no guarantee that the Emmys will be Lotus-mad to that degree again, there's no doubt that this show will once again be a major contender in 2023.
