TSB Bank Fine by UK Regulators Highlights Need to Improve IT Infrastructure: Report
Following the news that British lender TSB Bank was fined $48.65m ($59.07m) by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority over “a botched IT platform migration that left two million customers locked out of their accounts in 2018,” Chris Dinga, Payments Analyst at GlobalData, offers his view:
Prime Broker Hidden Road Gains FCA Registration as Digital Asset Firm
Hidden Road is reporting that it has been granted registration as a digital asset firm in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This enables Hidden Road to offer products in spot and derivatives of FX and digital assets. Hidden Road says it is the only prime broker with both an investment firm license and a digital asset firm registration in the UK.
Coinbase Obtains Regulatory Approval, Welcomes New Country Director in Ireland
2022 has been a “meaningful” year for Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) international expansion, and before they draw it to a close, they want to share some additional updates. Coinbase has been “granted approval by the Central Bank of Ireland to operate as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP), meaning that Coinbase can continue to provide products and services to individuals and institutions in Europe and internationally, from Ireland.”
COVID-19 ravages Mainland China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
Mainland China is experiencing its first major COVID-10 surge since the pandemic originerated there three years ago with an estimated 250 million people infected with the virus in the first 20 days of the month as the "z
Brazil’s C6 Bank Enables Sending, Receiving Euros Abroad
Customers who have a Global Account with C6 Bank with a balance in euros have a new feature that “allows them to make international transfers in foreign currency.”. The option, which was already available in the Global Dollar Account offered by C6 Bank, serves those customers “who wish, for example, to send money to their children abroad, receive salary from a foreign company, receive rent for their own property located abroad, pay for courses, among other needs.”
Vator Securities Chooses Bricknode to Administer Share Issue Services
Vator Securities, a corporate finance and advisory service provider, has chosen Bricknode’s digital investment management platform “to administer share issues.”. Since its launch in 2010, Vator Securities has “focused on financing growth companies through a range of issuance services.” Vator raises capital “from local and global institutional investors, as well as a proprietary network of family offices and high net worth investors.”
Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider Wyre Integrates with BNB Chain
Wyre is pleased to announce their recent integration with BNB Chain. This partnership allows their developers building with Wyre the ability to leverage their entire API stack on BNB Chain “as well on-ramping directly into $BUSD and $BNB through all payment methods.”. This integration is “a major step forward...
Manchester based Fintech Nivo Solutions Secures £1M Investment from NPIF Maven Equity Finance
Manchester-based Fintech solution provider, Nivo Solutions, has secured a £1 million investment from NPIF Maven Equity Finance, “alongside a follow-on investment from Barclays Bank.”. The technology platform “provides a verified identity messaging solution, which combines secure instant messaging with digital identification and verification.” This allows financial services organizations,...
Nuapay CEO Comments on Soaring Credit – Debit Card Usage as Pandemic Alters UK Consumer Habits
Recently, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) published a report that indicated usage of credit and debit cards are soaring – fueled in part due to COVID-19 and its impact on how society operates. This should come as no surprise as digital money becomes the norm and cash declines as a method for day-to-day payments. The BRC’s most recent Payments Survey claims that cash usage fell to a mere 15% of all transactions. A pretty dramatic drop from 202o when cash transactions stood at 30%. Concurrently, 82% of payments were made using a credit or debit card, up from 67% in 2020. Breaking it down further, over four-in-five card transactions were made using debit cards, with the rest made up of credit and charge cards.
European Investment Platform Mintos Shares Latest Risk Score Updates
The latest Mintos Risk Score updates based on developments and data from the third quarter of 2022 are now live on Mintos. All details can be found “on the Mintos Risk Score Updates page.” An overview of historical changes in the Mintos Risk Score through the quarters is also “available as a spreadsheet on the updates page.”
SaaS Platform for Supply Chain Finance Skyscend Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
Skyscend Inc., an SaaS platform provider for supply chain finance, announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa, “allowing Skyscend to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, offers.”
Growth Capital Ventures (GCV) Touts Two Exits in 2022
Growth Capital Ventures (GCV) says it booked two exits of portfolio companies during 2022, each “providing profitable returns for all investors.”. GCV is an online capital formation platform that promotes itself as a “private investor network” that provides access for individual investors in promising young firms, typically in a tax-efficient process. GCV focuses on venture capital, property, and private equity, combining both institutional money as well as sophisticated investors.
QuantCube Technology Secures Series B Funding to Support Business Growth
Real-time economic intelligence provider QuantCube Technology announced that it has secured funding led by Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of UAE’s Tawazun Council, “together with previous backers Moody’s and Five Capital, and other private investors.”. Using AI to analyze billions of alternative data points in...
Bank of London to Appoint Gavin Hewitt as Chief Financial Officer
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the “world’s first” purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, announced the appointment of Gavin Hewitt as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) “by the end of January 2023.”. In his role, Gavin will “lead on all accounting,...
INX, SICPA to Help Central Banks Develop Sovereign Digital Currency Ecosystem
The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker – offering the first-ever SEC-regulated digital asset trading platform for both cryptocurrencies and security tokens, announced that it has officially entered into a strategic partnership with SICPA, which claims to be a global leader in authentication, revenue realization and secure traceability solutions, “to help governments develop innovative and sovereign central bank digital currency ecosystems.”
Digital Assets: Bancor Network, DIA, Keep3rV1, Lido DAO, Perpetual Protocol, Others Now on Okcoin
Digital asset firm Okcoin reveals that clients can now “buy AGLD, BNT, DIA, GHST, KP3R, LDO, PERP, and TRB against USD” via the crypto trading platform. All Okcoin customers in the United States and EU (where applicable) can take advantage of this offer. AGLD, BNT, DIA, GHST, KP3R, LDO, and TRB are “not available to residents of the European Union.” None of the above listed tokens “are available to residents of Singapore or Brunei.”
Cboe Appoints Vikesh Patel as President of Cboe Clear Europe
Cboe Global Markets Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced the appointment of Vikesh Patel as President of Cboe Clear Europe, its pan-European clearing house. Patel will join the company in early 2023, “subject to regulatory approval.” Patel replaces Cécile Nagel, who “stepped...
Egypt’s Digital Restaurant Supply Chain Startup, Suplyd, Raises $1.6M
Egypt’s digital restaurant supply chain startup Suplyd recently closes $1.6M funding round. Suplyd, a startup that digitizes supply chain operations for the MENA region’s hotels, restaurants, and catering (HORECA) industries, announced their $1.6M pre-seed round funded “by Endure Capital, Seedstars, Camel Ventures, Falak Startups alongside other local and regional investors.”
Logpoint Predicts CISOs Will Face “Daunting” Challenges in 2023 Amidst New Cybersecurity Legislation
Logpoint has released its predictions for 2023, foreseeing that CISOs [Chief Information Security Officers] will “face daunting challenges amidst global economic uncertainty and comprehensive new cybersecurity legislation focusing more on businesses’ cybersecurity practices.”. According to Logpoint CTO Christian Have, cybersecurity now “has the attention of the C-suite, but...
BNPL: Cashfree Payments Offers Buy Now Pay Later Suite for Indian Consumers
Payments and API banking solutions company, Cashfree Payments is now offering one of India’s “widest” ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) suite. Cashfree Payments’ BNPL suite will “enable online businesses to provide customers with over 30 flexible financing options during checkout.” The company has “launched its BNPL suite in time for the upcoming holiday season to help online businesses offer their customers easy and instant access to credit, thereby increasing sales.”
