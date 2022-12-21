ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

Jacqueline Green, Linda Kerlin, Anna Marie Pavlik To Be Featured At River Gallery

River Gallery in the Bluff View District welcomes in the new year with a new exhibit featuring the works of Jacqueline Green, Linda Kerlin, and Anna Marie Pavlik. An opening reception of the new featured exhibit will be held on Friday, January 6th, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm with all three exhibiting artists will be in attendance. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

In-Town Gallery Makes A Big “Splash!” To Welcome In The New Year

The In-Town Gallery on Frazier Avenue in the heart of the North Shore welcomes in the new year with a special showing of artwork by the talented young artists of Splash Youth Arts Workshop. The eight young artists taking part in January’s show will be: Eva Joubert, Harmony Thomas, Isabella...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Unemployment Continues To Fall Locally, And Across Much Of The State

November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Hamilton County saw a 0.3 point decline in unemployment from October to November, falling from 3.5% to 3.2%. The greater Chattanooga metropolitan region saw a similar 0.2 point drop in the same time period, falling from 3.3% to 3.1%.
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue

On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

12-22 Christianity and the Koran

Pastor Mateen Elass converted to Christianity in his early 20s with thePhoto byor from Carla Hinton. We ask that you read with an open mind and an open heart because to differentiate the Koran from the Holy Bible, we must first understand the Koran. To understand it, you could read the book "Understanding the Koran". We are going to dive right into this review on this book, by Mateen Elass.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
rejournals.com

Cooper Commercial sells Cheddar’s restaurant in Tennessee

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group closed the sale of a free-standing Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Cleveland, Tennessee. The build is shadow-anchored by Home Depot and surrounded by other complimentary retailers. The restaurant opened in August of 2022 on a 10-year absolute NNN lease. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of...
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages

Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
OOLTEWAH, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Dec. 27

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 27. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shannon Adams – Possession Meth/Resale/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Gregory Brown – Suspended DL. Brandon Dunn – Felon Possession Firearm/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For...
EAST RIDGE, TN

