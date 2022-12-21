Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
Related
WTVC
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
chattanoogapulse.com
Jacqueline Green, Linda Kerlin, Anna Marie Pavlik To Be Featured At River Gallery
River Gallery in the Bluff View District welcomes in the new year with a new exhibit featuring the works of Jacqueline Green, Linda Kerlin, and Anna Marie Pavlik. An opening reception of the new featured exhibit will be held on Friday, January 6th, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm with all three exhibiting artists will be in attendance. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.
chattanoogapulse.com
In-Town Gallery Makes A Big “Splash!” To Welcome In The New Year
The In-Town Gallery on Frazier Avenue in the heart of the North Shore welcomes in the new year with a special showing of artwork by the talented young artists of Splash Youth Arts Workshop. The eight young artists taking part in January’s show will be: Eva Joubert, Harmony Thomas, Isabella...
chattanoogaradiotv.com
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips: Remembering the happiest voice on the radio
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips has died at the age of 67, following a lengthy bout with cancer. He was a proud native of Dalton, GA, and was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, the Dalton State Roadrunners, and the Dalton High Catamounts. During his long radio career, primarily in...
chattanoogapulse.com
Health Department Offers Health & Safety Guidance For A Healthy & Happy Holiday Season
The Hamilton County Health Department would like to offer health and safety guidance as the holidays and New Year fast approach. Practice these health and safety precautions to help you and your loved ones have a happy holidays:. Practice good hygiene skills this holiday season. Simple hygiene practices such as...
chattanoogapulse.com
Unemployment Continues To Fall Locally, And Across Much Of The State
November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Hamilton County saw a 0.3 point decline in unemployment from October to November, falling from 3.5% to 3.2%. The greater Chattanooga metropolitan region saw a similar 0.2 point drop in the same time period, falling from 3.3% to 3.1%.
WTVCFOX
Brrrr: Arctic weather pays an unwelcome visit to the Chattanooga area Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As extreme cold weather conditions pay us an unwelcome Christmas visit, depend on us for continuing coverage. We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday. Read StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist David Glenn's latest forecast here. Watch live coverage on Good Morning Chattanooga through 9 a.m....
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue
On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
Need a place to stay during the cold weather? Here are some warming shelters in the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Tennessee are finding ways to prepare for the cold weather—from making sure their tires are ready to bringing their pets inside. There are warming shelters throughout East Tennessee that welcome anyone that needs a place to stay during the freezing weather. Here are...
12-22 Christianity and the Koran
Pastor Mateen Elass converted to Christianity in his early 20s with thePhoto byor from Carla Hinton. We ask that you read with an open mind and an open heart because to differentiate the Koran from the Holy Bible, we must first understand the Koran. To understand it, you could read the book "Understanding the Koran". We are going to dive right into this review on this book, by Mateen Elass.
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
Utilities impose new round of outages on Saturday as TVA works to respond to record power demand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE SATURDAY: Intentional power outages continued into late morning Saturday as utilities up and down East Tennessee tried to help the Tennessee Valley Authority cope with record demand and single-digit Arctic air. TVA announced the rolling blackouts ended Saturday morning. The company urged people to look...
rejournals.com
Cooper Commercial sells Cheddar’s restaurant in Tennessee
The Cooper Commercial Investment Group closed the sale of a free-standing Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Cleveland, Tennessee. The build is shadow-anchored by Home Depot and surrounded by other complimentary retailers. The restaurant opened in August of 2022 on a 10-year absolute NNN lease. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
mymix1041.com
Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages
Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
WDEF
Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
WDEF
Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Dec. 27
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 27. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shannon Adams – Possession Meth/Resale/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Gregory Brown – Suspended DL. Brandon Dunn – Felon Possession Firearm/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For...
Comments / 0