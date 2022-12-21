Read full article on original website
Extreme cold spurs rash of fires at homes, businesses
Dangerous winter weather over the holiday weekend resulted in a number of fires at homes and businesses throughout the region. A house fire in Benton destroyed a home on Friday night. No other details were released. A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on...
Illinois Tourism float to debut at Rose Bowl parade
The Illinois Office of Tourism will make its first-ever float appearance at the 134th Rose Parade on Monday, Jan. 2 in Pasadena, California. The Enjoy Illinois float brings the state's tourism campaign, "Illinois. The Middle of Everything," to life by showcasing the state's attractions and destinations. On one end, the...
Donate your Christmas tree to be fish habitat in local lakes
When you're done with your live Christmas tree, don't just leave it out for the garbage man; instead you can turn it into a home for fish. Officials with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife say they will be accepting evergreen trees at more than 30 drop-off locations across the commonwealth now through January 15.
Kentucky's I-71 finally reopens after two days of ice, stranded drivers
A steep, curving stretch of Kentucky's Interstate 71 northeast of Louisville finally reopened Saturday night after two days of icy conditions and stranded motorists. State officials made the announcement just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. "At this time due to a collective effort by the Kentucky State Police, the...
Cave-in-Rock ferry back open after ice melts
The Cave-in-Rock ferry is back open today after enough ice has melted on approach ramps to load vehicles safely. After opening for a short time on Christmas morning, the ferry closed that day because metal ramps used to dock the ferry for loading and unloading were iced over.
