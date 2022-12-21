ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck

FOPRT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the police department, drivers should avoid the area of Wallace Avenue and Highway 35 until further notice.
Edy Zoo

Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing them

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - According to reports, a security guard at a Huntsville nightclub was forced to shoot a patron early Thursday morning fatally. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said that the incident began when the customer got into a dispute inside the club and was escorted out by security. However, shortly afterward, the customer returned with a weapon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Garbage truck driver saves man from being crushed to death in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man could have died inside a garbage truck in northern Alabama, but the driver saved him. A Republic Waste Operations driver was emptying out a Dumpster in Huntsville on Monday when the incident happened, Al.com reported. Emptying the Dumpster involves the truck’s mechanical arms lifting it up and emptying […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Athens Police Department gifts elderly in local nursing homes

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Police Department is giving back today by packing and delivering gift bags for patients in local nursing homes. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd was there and has more on today's, Gifts for the Elderly where the Athens police department has put together over 450 bags for elderly in local nursing homes. The Police department has also adopted ten people through DHR.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama residents help the homeless during arctic freeze

Despite these record-low temperatures we are seeing across North Alabama, there are some that are still in need of shelter. At the intersection of Derrick Street and Holmes Avenue in Huntsville, plenty of people sit without a warm roof over their head. “It’s really hard out here, especially when it’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Dangerous cold sends people to Huntsville homeless shelter

A homeless shelter in Huntsville reported an increase of people seeking to get out of the cold as temperatures reached a dangerous level overnight Thursday and early Friday morning. “We’re running a little more people than we normally do,” said Downtown Rescue Mission worker Matthew Worsham on Friday afternoon. “We’re...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for shooting gas station clerk

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man in reference to a shooting that took place on Friday evening. Officers were dispatched to the Sunoco Gas Station located at 1823 Beltline Road SW. When they arrived on the scene they located the clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The clerk was taken to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep your eyes peeled for someone who may be joyriding in a utility vehicle around town that was stolen from the Von Braun Center. Huntsville Police say a male parked outside of the South Hall in a dark gray/silver Chevy 4x4 pickup. The offender then hooked up the trailer, drove the blue and yellow Cub Cadet utility vehicle onto the trailer, secured it then drove off.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 charged in Huntsville fatal shooting

Two people have been charged with murder after a shooting Dec. 9 in Huntsville. Huntsville Police said 21-year-old Alexis Burton and 20-year-old Jovonta Jones were arrested for their alleged roles in the death of 23-year-old Victor Goode Jr. Police found Goode's body in the roadway of the 4200 block of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder

A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. Chris Crumbly, a NASA veteran, who is now with the Institute for Digital Advancement (IDEA). He and Steve talk about Artemis, now that the mission is complete.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police investigating early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub on Thursday. According to a Huntsville Police Department officer on the scene, an altercation between a customer and a security guard led to a shootout at Club 3208 on Long Ave. around 2 a.m. on Dec. 22.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

