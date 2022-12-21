Read full article on original website
WAFF
Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck
FOPRT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the police department, drivers should avoid the area of Wallace Avenue and Highway 35 until further notice.
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing them
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - According to reports, a security guard at a Huntsville nightclub was forced to shoot a patron early Thursday morning fatally. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said that the incident began when the customer got into a dispute inside the club and was escorted out by security. However, shortly afterward, the customer returned with a weapon.
Garbage truck driver saves man from being crushed to death in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man could have died inside a garbage truck in northern Alabama, but the driver saved him. A Republic Waste Operations driver was emptying out a Dumpster in Huntsville on Monday when the incident happened, Al.com reported. Emptying the Dumpster involves the truck’s mechanical arms lifting it up and emptying […]
Homeless in Huntsville and Decatur trying to survive freezing temperatures without shelter
The city of Huntsville and the city of Decatur have the highest concentration of people living on the street in North Alabama but space at warming shelters is limited.
Athens Police Department gifts elderly in local nursing homes
ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Police Department is giving back today by packing and delivering gift bags for patients in local nursing homes. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd was there and has more on today's, Gifts for the Elderly where the Athens police department has put together over 450 bags for elderly in local nursing homes. The Police department has also adopted ten people through DHR.
Project Roadblock: Mother discusses losing son due to drunk driver 16 years later
On the 16th anniversary of losing her son, a mother spoke with News 19 about the alcohol-related accident that took her son's life.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama residents help the homeless during arctic freeze
Despite these record-low temperatures we are seeing across North Alabama, there are some that are still in need of shelter. At the intersection of Derrick Street and Holmes Avenue in Huntsville, plenty of people sit without a warm roof over their head. “It’s really hard out here, especially when it’s...
Is this the best place to watch bats in Alabama?
Watch your head! If you're looking for the perfect place to watch bats in Alabama — the drive isn't too far from the Rocket City.
Dangerous cold sends people to Huntsville homeless shelter
A homeless shelter in Huntsville reported an increase of people seeking to get out of the cold as temperatures reached a dangerous level overnight Thursday and early Friday morning. “We’re running a little more people than we normally do,” said Downtown Rescue Mission worker Matthew Worsham on Friday afternoon. “We’re...
WSFA
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
SNEED, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it. The Howard family of Snead purchased their family tree at a Christmas tree farm in Marshall County. “When we bought our tree, the guy said, “Yeah, there was...
1 transported to hospital after being ejected from vehicle in Alabama wreck
One person has been transported to Huntsville hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a wreck on U.S. Highway 72.
Christmas Lights: Highway 231 in Arab
Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! This display is on Highway 231 in Arab.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for shooting gas station clerk
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man in reference to a shooting that took place on Friday evening. Officers were dispatched to the Sunoco Gas Station located at 1823 Beltline Road SW. When they arrived on the scene they located the clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The clerk was taken to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
WHNT-TV
One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting
A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Man Arrested in Connection...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep your eyes peeled for someone who may be joyriding in a utility vehicle around town that was stolen from the Von Braun Center. Huntsville Police say a male parked outside of the South Hall in a dark gray/silver Chevy 4x4 pickup. The offender then hooked up the trailer, drove the blue and yellow Cub Cadet utility vehicle onto the trailer, secured it then drove off.
WAAY-TV
2 charged in Huntsville fatal shooting
Two people have been charged with murder after a shooting Dec. 9 in Huntsville. Huntsville Police said 21-year-old Alexis Burton and 20-year-old Jovonta Jones were arrested for their alleged roles in the death of 23-year-old Victor Goode Jr. Police found Goode's body in the roadway of the 4200 block of...
WHNT-TV
Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder
A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. Chris Crumbly, a NASA veteran, who is now with the Institute for Digital Advancement (IDEA). He and Steve talk about Artemis, now that the mission is complete.
WAFF
Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville
Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. The latest on a Monte Sano housing development. Updated: 10 hours ago. The fight over a Monte Sano development continues. New updates on the...
WAFF
First responders on the scene of a wreck involving overturned vehicle on Hwy. 72
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck involving an overturned vehicle on Hwy. 72 eastbound near Ryland Pike. A tweet posted by ALGO states that major delays are expected. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area. This story will be...
WAFF
Police investigating early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub on Thursday. According to a Huntsville Police Department officer on the scene, an altercation between a customer and a security guard led to a shootout at Club 3208 on Long Ave. around 2 a.m. on Dec. 22.
