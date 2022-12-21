Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO HOLD FINAL MEETING OF 2022
The Washington County Commissioners are scheduled to hold their final meeting of 2022 on Tuesday. Agenda items include granting authorization to the County Judge, County Auditor, and County Treasurer to make budget amendments and budget line-item transfers, if necessary, to close out the 2022 fiscal year for Washington County. The...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL HOLDING EXECUTIVE SESSION MEETING
The Brenham City Council will be discussing a pair of items in executive session at their next meeting on Tuesday. One of the items is to discuss the process for the annual evaluation of the City Manager, which is scheduled to occur during their January 19th meeting. This will be...
NAVASOTA TO HOLD “STATE OF THE CITY” MEETING
The City of Navasota has announced plans for its annual “State of the City” Meeting. The event is being held on Wednesday, January 11, at the Navasota Center. It is hosted each year by the Navasota/Grimes County Chamber of Commerce and the Navasota Examiner newspaper. This year’s meeting...
DEES LEAVING GIDDINGS ISD FOR A NEW JOB
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees announced his resignation from the district after accepting a new position. Dees has been named as the Deputy Director for the Region 13 Education Service Center in Austin. Dees has been in public education for 30 years as a teacher, coach, and an administrator at...
BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES BEGIN CHRISTMAS CLOSURES FRIDAY
City of Brenham and Washington County offices are closed starting today (Friday) for Christmas. Offices for the city and county are all closed today and on Monday. That includes Brenham City Hall, municipal court, pet adoption and animal services, and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The Blue Bell Aquatic...
WASHINGTON CO. E-911 DIRECTOR SAYS EMERGENCY RESPONSE TIMES ‘FANTASTIC’
Washington County E-911 Director Robyn Hood says the county is doing very well with response times to emergency calls. On Tuesday, Hood told County Commissioners that response times are “fantastic” for city and county departments. She said dispatch is at 37 seconds processing time for priority one calls, which are considered the highest priority.
AMAZON PRIME AIR LAUNCHES IN COLLEGE STATION
The city of College Station was one of two locations chosen for the launch of the new Amazon Prime Air. Amazon Prime Air is a new service that allows delivery of products by drone. According to Amazon, the project has been in the works since 2013, and College Station was...
CLOSURE ON KRUEGER ROAD BEGINNING TUESDAY FOR BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION
Washington County Engineering and Development Services will close part of Krueger Road starting Tuesday for bridge construction. The Krueger Road bridge at Jackson Creek will be closed for approximately eight weeks. The bridge is located half a mile north of FM 1155 East in Washington. Drivers are asked to choose...
COLLEGE STATION WOMAN WINS ‘STUFF YOUR STOCKING’ GRAND PRIZE OF $1,000
A College Station woman now has an extra $1,000 for the holidays after getting her stocking stuffed by KWHI and KTEX-106. Karol Patrick’s name was drawn from everyone who signed up for the “Stuff Your Stocking” contest. Patrick registered at A Little Piece of Mexico in Brenham, one of many participating businesses around the area.
BELLVILLE LIONS CLUB CHOOSES ITS 2022 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
The Bellville Lions Club has chosen Bellville Economic Development Corporation President Paul Jones as its 2022 Citizen of the Year. Jones, who is a 33-year member of the Lions Club, received the award during their annual Christmas Party last week. Lions Club President Bruce White presented him with the award.
HEMPSTEAD NAMES MORGAN INTERIM HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL
A former Brenham High School assistant principal has been named as the new interim principal for Hempstead High School. LaKesha Morgan, who has been the assistant principal at Hempstead High School, was chosen by the Hempstead School Board to take charge of the campus until a permanent successor is chosen.
LAGRANGE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HELP DEPUTY SANTA PROGRAM
Students from La Grange High School helped out the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with their annual “Deputy Santa” toy drive and “Bucks for Bikes” program. The Student Council, National Honors Society, and the Interact Club thanked their fellow students for helping them in collecting 100 toys for the drive, and they also raised over $1,300 for “Bucks for Bikes.”
SOCKS FOR SENIORS PROGRAM RECEIVES DONATIONS
Some local organizations are helping area nursing homes and assisted living centers stay warm with the annual “Socks for Seniors” program. “Socks for Seniors” is a joint project between the Washington County Ladies Lions Club, the Women’s Fellowship of the Friedens Church of Washington, and the accounting, actuarial, data, BI, and maintenance departments at Germania Insurance.
POWER OUTAGES REPORTED AROUND AREA FOLLOWING ARRIVAL OF COLD FRONT, HIGH WINDS
Power was restored at midnight to nearly 500 Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members in Lee and Washington counties after an outage late Thursday night. Bluebonnet said around 11 p.m. that it was making repairs to equipment that caused an outage along Highway 290, north of Ledbetter. Approximately 489 members were affected.
GIDDINGS POLICE LOOKING FOR A WANTED MAN
The Giddings Police Department is seeking the public’s help in their search for a wanted man. Police are looking for Bijan Wolridge, who goes by the nickname B.J. He is wanted on two felony warrants. Wolridge has been seen in the Giddings area over the last five months. If...
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH
A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
NAVASOTA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR HIT AND RUN
A Montgomery County jury has sentenced a Navasota man to 13 years in prison after he fled the scene of a fatal traffic crash. 37-year-old Matthew Brian Davis was found guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Accident Involving Death, which is a second-degree felony. The accident occurred on November...
FAYETTE CO. DEPUTIES ARREST ASSAULT SUSPECT MOMENTS AFTER ASSAULT OCCURS
Fayette County deputies arrested the suspect in a reported assault Thursday night, minutes after the alleged incident took place. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Ryan Meagher and Deputy Holly Smith responded around 7:30 p.m. to a domestic dispute in the La Grange area. Fayette County Communications...
FOUR LOCAL PLAYERS NAMED TO LEGACY VOLLEYBALL TEAMS
Four players from three area high schools have been announced as members of the Legacy All Star Volleyball Teams. For the 5A-6A team, Brooke Bentke of the Brenham Cubettes was chosen. The Cubettes were 37-13 this past season, won the District Championship, and made it to the Region Finals in the playoffs. Bentke, who has signed with Texas State, broke the school record for career kills.
WOOTEN UP FOR 5A QUARTERBACK OF THE YEAR
The website, TexasHSFootball.com, is doing a fan vote for the 5A Quarterback of the Year, and Brenham's Rylan Wooten is among the nominees. This past season as a senior, Wooten helped lead the Brenham Cub Football Team to an 8-5 record, and they made it to the Region Semifinals of the playoffs.
