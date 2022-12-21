Read full article on original website
Royal Family Proudly Shares Prince George's Impressive Painting
Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing off their eldest son's budding talent. On Christmas day (December 25th), the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a painting done by Prince George to mark the holiday on their official Twitter account. "Happy Christmas, [painting] by George," they wrote alongside a photo...
Jhené Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby At 78 Years Old
Dr. Karamo Chilombo, the father of Jhené Aiko, has welcomed his ninth child at 78 years old. Over the weekend, he posted a video on Instagram revealing photos of baby JahSeh-Miyagi, who was born on December 16. "He has made everything beautiful in its time," Chilombo wrote from the...
Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Co-Parenting With Ye
Kim Kardashian guested on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast - and for an hour the two talked about all things KK. Among the topics was how the influencer/entrepreneur handled co-parenting with Ye (the two share four children: nine-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago, and three-year-old Psalm. And when talking about the kids and their dad, Kim got real.
Nandi Bushell Shows She's A Multi-Instrumental Pro With Challenging Cover
Nandi Bushell has once again proved that she's a star in the making with her latest cover. The 12-year-old took on Stevie Wonder's 1976 hit "Sir Duke." The instrumental performance sees her playing saxophone, bass, and drums. "Good Vibes! I have been working hard on my bass and saxophone playing,"...
Tory Lanez's father with HUGE & ANGRY reaction to verdict, erupts at press!
Yoooo he let them have it! Calling out everyone from Jay Z & Beyonce, to Roc Nation, and the entire justice system as a whole! Check out his furious rant to the press here:
Kim Kardashian Bursts Into Tears Discussing Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Kim Kardashian opened up about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West. On an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, which dropped on Monday (December 26), the SKIMS founder discussed comments on social media, memories of her father and dating. Most notably, though, Kardashian dove into the realities of co-parenting her...
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse Of Son In Holiday Family Photos
Khloe Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse at her son, sharing a set of stunning holiday photos with both of her children following her family's always-extravagant Christmas party. On Monday (December 26), The Kardashians star wished her Instagram followers a Merry Christmas by sharing two photos of her posing with...
Pat Sajak Mocks 'Wheel' Contestant, Laughs At His Wrong Answer
After hosting Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years, some people think Pat Sajak has gotten a little too comfortable in his role. He's made some headlines recently with his on-air behavior and comments. Some of the stories are a little embarrassing, like when he said "lift the ceiling" instead of "raise the roof," and when he accidentally opened the prize for the final round before the puzzle or unintentionally revealed a puzzle's solution. Others have been less charming, like when made a suggestive comment to a contestant, called a contestant ungrateful, accused a contestant of lying, and had a rather icy exchange with a player over a bad pun. However, the thing that caused many viewers to call for Sajak's resignation was when he allegedly made fun of a player's lisp. Now, he seems to have mocked another contestant.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Details About 'Blended' Christmas With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez gave fans an intimate look at her "blended" holiday with Ben Affleck as they celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple surrounded by their children. In a message to fans in her On The J.Lo newsletter, Lopez told she had been "hunkering" down after filming her...
Taylor Swift Just Broke a Huge Michael Jackson Record
Taylor Swift is really solidifying her place amongst music legends. The "Midnights" singer just broke one of Michael Jackson's sales record. According to Music Week, Swift sold 22.4 million album-equivalent units across all platforms this past year. Back in 2009, the King of Pop sold 21 million units, which mean T-Swift had the biggest sales year of anyone in the past century.
