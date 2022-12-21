After hosting Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years, some people think Pat Sajak has gotten a little too comfortable in his role. He's made some headlines recently with his on-air behavior and comments. Some of the stories are a little embarrassing, like when he said "lift the ceiling" instead of "raise the roof," and when he accidentally opened the prize for the final round before the puzzle or unintentionally revealed a puzzle's solution. Others have been less charming, like when made a suggestive comment to a contestant, called a contestant ungrateful, accused a contestant of lying, and had a rather icy exchange with a player over a bad pun. However, the thing that caused many viewers to call for Sajak's resignation was when he allegedly made fun of a player's lisp. Now, he seems to have mocked another contestant.

