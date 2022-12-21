ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IN

WANE-TV

Coroner: Fort Wayne man dies from hypothermia

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) reported a Fort Wayne resident has died as a result of the recent weather conditions. The ACCO received reports Dec. 23 regarding the death of an 81-year-old man who had been found outside his home by family members.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest Made in Infant Murder

(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
WALKERTON, IN
WNDU

Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Woman in life-threatening condition after morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at N. Clinton St. and Spy Run from North Side High School. A woman was driving southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign in front of a northbound van....
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Woman in critical condition after Wednesday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is in critical condition after a crash around 10:10 a.m. at North Clinton Street and Spy Run extended. Police say the woman was heading southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign. Her car crashed into a northbound work van, throwing her into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
abc57.com

Driver dies in crash on County Road 31

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownstations.com

UPDATE - Multiple fire departments battle a downtown fire in the village of Continental

UPDATE CONTINENTAL, OH (WLIO) - 10 fire departments had to battle the weather and a fire in downtown Continental Friday afternoon. According to the Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson, just after 12 30 p.m. the fire department was called to the building fire in the 100 block of South Main Street. The building was the home to a business and two apartments. Mutual aid was called in from around Putnam and surrounding counties. The roof collapsed on the structure and all three are total loss. A fire wall kept the fire from spreading to the post office and a neighboring business. There were no injuries to the occupants of the building or to firefighters. The village water tower failed, and they had to truck water to the scene. The water in fire trucks kept freezing, and firefighters used the Continental Fire Department and two local businesses to thaw them out, before heading back out to the fire. As of 9'clock Friday night, the firefighters were still on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
CONTINENTAL, OH
WANE-TV

Sheriff Gladieux says department morale is better, but he has regrets as he leaves office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – (WANE) Outgoing Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux will turn over the baton this week to his chief deputy, Troy Hershberger. It’s a department with a new SWAT vehicle, a brand new e-bike facility and horse trails at the 200-acre training grounds on Adams Center Road, new in-car computers for his road officers and a re-do of departmental policies that dated to the 1970s.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

