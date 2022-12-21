Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Coroner: Fort Wayne man dies from hypothermia
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) reported a Fort Wayne resident has died as a result of the recent weather conditions. The ACCO received reports Dec. 23 regarding the death of an 81-year-old man who had been found outside his home by family members.
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
wfft.com
Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Made in Infant Murder
(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
WNDU
Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
wfft.com
Police arrest man accused of robbing Fort Wayne IHOP with axe, knife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Fort Wayne IHOP on Christmas Eve with an axe and a knife. Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 12:54 p.m. Saturday at the IHOP on 4403 Coldwater Road. A caller told dispatchers that a...
abc57.com
One dead, one injured following semi vs. vehicle collision on County Road 18
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a semi vs. vehicle collision on Thursday at 9:02 p.m. on County Road 18, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The vehicles involved included a 2008 Nissan Altima and a 2019 Peterbilt Semi. The Nissan was driven by a 20-year-old...
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
WOWO News
Woman in life-threatening condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at N. Clinton St. and Spy Run from North Side High School. A woman was driving southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign in front of a northbound van....
WANE-TV
Crash at Clinton, Spy Run leaves woman in ‘very serious’ condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wednesday morning crash north of downtown left one woman in “critical to life-threatening” condition, according to police. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Clinton Street and Spy Run Avenue extended around 10:10 a.m. Police told a WANE 15...
wfft.com
Woman in critical condition after Wednesday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is in critical condition after a crash around 10:10 a.m. at North Clinton Street and Spy Run extended. Police say the woman was heading southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign. Her car crashed into a northbound work van, throwing her into...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
Albion man sentenced: Meth, a gun and a police chase
29-year-old Anthony Linn of Albion, Indiana, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm offenses.
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
School Bus With Children Aboard Overturns In Calhoun County
A Dean Transportation school bus was on its route, filled with children, when it was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North, in Lee Township, for the rollover...
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
abc57.com
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
hometownstations.com
UPDATE - Multiple fire departments battle a downtown fire in the village of Continental
UPDATE CONTINENTAL, OH (WLIO) - 10 fire departments had to battle the weather and a fire in downtown Continental Friday afternoon. According to the Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson, just after 12 30 p.m. the fire department was called to the building fire in the 100 block of South Main Street. The building was the home to a business and two apartments. Mutual aid was called in from around Putnam and surrounding counties. The roof collapsed on the structure and all three are total loss. A fire wall kept the fire from spreading to the post office and a neighboring business. There were no injuries to the occupants of the building or to firefighters. The village water tower failed, and they had to truck water to the scene. The water in fire trucks kept freezing, and firefighters used the Continental Fire Department and two local businesses to thaw them out, before heading back out to the fire. As of 9'clock Friday night, the firefighters were still on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WANE-TV
Sheriff Gladieux says department morale is better, but he has regrets as he leaves office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – (WANE) Outgoing Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux will turn over the baton this week to his chief deputy, Troy Hershberger. It’s a department with a new SWAT vehicle, a brand new e-bike facility and horse trails at the 200-acre training grounds on Adams Center Road, new in-car computers for his road officers and a re-do of departmental policies that dated to the 1970s.
