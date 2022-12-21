ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

M. Brown

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.
verywellmind.com

What to Do When Your Partner Doesn’t Appreciate You

Everyone wants to feel like their significant other appreciates them. When your partner doesn’t acknowledge your efforts or makes you feel taken for granted, feeling undervalued is upsetting. But the relationship can still thrive, and you can work things out with your partner if you’re both committed to it.
StaceyNHerrera

Couple agrees to live "separately together" after finalizing divorce

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by two close friends, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Conventional wisdom says that marriage is a union of two people who love each other and decide to spend the rest of their lives together. But the reality is sometimes marriage complicates things in an otherwise happy relationship. That was the case for my friends "Bill" and "Mary," who were together for five years before they exchanged vows.
verywellmind.com

Dating Tips If You Want a Relationship

If you want a romantic relationship, there are ways to help you on your path to attaining one. Despite obstacles you might have encountered in the past, here are four ways to find a partner and have a healthy, fulfilling relationship. Feel Good About Yourself. If you want a partner...
rubiconline.com

Wondrous world weddings: a glance at some of the ways people get married

White clothes, bouquet-tossing, cutting the cake: while these Western traditions may come to mind first when thinking of weddings, different cultures and religions have different ways of symbolizing marriage. Even though weddings are all similar in that they form lifelong connections between people, they have historically been expressions of political...
momcollective.com

Online Dating to Marriage, Never Say Never

I had prepared my family for No marriage. But I had no idea that would change in my 40’s. Online dating is the thing for us single middle-age ladies to do, right? Out of boredom, curiosity, and a lil loneliness, I created a profile. I certainly never thought I would get married to my online match. Honestly I didn’t think I would really even go on one date, but look what happened.
Scary Mommy

From The Confessional: ‘I Only Go To The Parties I Know The Hot Dad Will Be Attending’

When you see that holiday party invite pop up in your inbox, do you feel excited? Annoyed? Or just curious about whether The Hot Dad’s going to be there? Whether you’re looking forward to getting dressed up and leaving the kids with a babysitter, or dreading everything except the snacks, you’ll probably find some of your people in this week’s confessional roundup: holiday party edition. Cheers!
collective.world

Once She Loses Respect For You, Don’t Even Bother—She’s Gone

There’s only so much she can take. And you’ve taken it too far. You thought she’d never leave. You thought she’d never find the courage to. Here’s the thing: the more you disrespect her, the more she loses respect for you. Holding onto the idea of love made her stay longer than necessary. She’ll admit she confused love with the feeling of longing and a tinge of desperate hope.

