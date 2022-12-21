Read full article on original website
Related
I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex
What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.
19 Times Out-Of-Touch People Had A Totally Irrational Response To Something That Was, At The Most, A Minor Inconvenience, And At The Least, None Of Their Business
Accusing someone of personally wanting to harm you because they put jalapeños on your burger after you asked for jalapeños? Totally normal response.
I want a prenup because my fiancée has been divorced before, but she refuses. How can I get her to sign?
Our For Love & Money columnist helps a reader sort through why he wants a prenup and the kindest way to ask for one.
People Are Sharing The Biggest Traps That Most Of Us Fall For, And I'm Honestly Learning So Much
"So many people believe that life ends when you hit 20, 30, 40...or any age, really. But you can ALWAYS have new experiences no matter how old you are."
People Are Sharing The Worst Gift Their Company Gave Them Instead Of A Holiday Bonus, And Wow, I’m Begging Bosses To Stop Doing This Nonsense
Getting no gift is ALWAYS better than getting a calendar where every month is a picture of your boss.
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
Refinery29
“He’s A House Husband, I Pay For Everything”: Real Couples Explain Their Finances
In a time where costs are ever rising and the housing market is, to put it delicately, losing its mind, there are financial perks to being in a relationship. Certain costs can go down when you couple up as you avoid the invisible tax on single people. But it's a...
verywellmind.com
What to Do When Your Partner Doesn’t Appreciate You
Everyone wants to feel like their significant other appreciates them. When your partner doesn’t acknowledge your efforts or makes you feel taken for granted, feeling undervalued is upsetting. But the relationship can still thrive, and you can work things out with your partner if you’re both committed to it.
Couple agrees to live "separately together" after finalizing divorce
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by two close friends, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Conventional wisdom says that marriage is a union of two people who love each other and decide to spend the rest of their lives together. But the reality is sometimes marriage complicates things in an otherwise happy relationship. That was the case for my friends "Bill" and "Mary," who were together for five years before they exchanged vows.
verywellmind.com
Dating Tips If You Want a Relationship
If you want a romantic relationship, there are ways to help you on your path to attaining one. Despite obstacles you might have encountered in the past, here are four ways to find a partner and have a healthy, fulfilling relationship. Feel Good About Yourself. If you want a partner...
rubiconline.com
Wondrous world weddings: a glance at some of the ways people get married
White clothes, bouquet-tossing, cutting the cake: while these Western traditions may come to mind first when thinking of weddings, different cultures and religions have different ways of symbolizing marriage. Even though weddings are all similar in that they form lifelong connections between people, they have historically been expressions of political...
I went on 33 first dates in just six months. And I only regret almost all of them
I went on so many terrible first dates that friends began to greet me by asking if I’d gone on any bad dates recently. And yes — yes, I had. | Opinion
momcollective.com
Online Dating to Marriage, Never Say Never
I had prepared my family for No marriage. But I had no idea that would change in my 40’s. Online dating is the thing for us single middle-age ladies to do, right? Out of boredom, curiosity, and a lil loneliness, I created a profile. I certainly never thought I would get married to my online match. Honestly I didn’t think I would really even go on one date, but look what happened.
From The Confessional: ‘I Only Go To The Parties I Know The Hot Dad Will Be Attending’
When you see that holiday party invite pop up in your inbox, do you feel excited? Annoyed? Or just curious about whether The Hot Dad’s going to be there? Whether you’re looking forward to getting dressed up and leaving the kids with a babysitter, or dreading everything except the snacks, you’ll probably find some of your people in this week’s confessional roundup: holiday party edition. Cheers!
collective.world
Once She Loses Respect For You, Don’t Even Bother—She’s Gone
There’s only so much she can take. And you’ve taken it too far. You thought she’d never leave. You thought she’d never find the courage to. Here’s the thing: the more you disrespect her, the more she loses respect for you. Holding onto the idea of love made her stay longer than necessary. She’ll admit she confused love with the feeling of longing and a tinge of desperate hope.
Comments / 0