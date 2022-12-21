ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 10 NYC theater productions of 2022

New York theater, both on Broadway and Off, yielded a bumper crop in its first full year since the fallow time of the pandemic shutdown. Creating this top-ten list gave me the chance to look back at the 130 shows I saw this year. Some of the best productions were welcome returns from past seasons (A Strange Loop and Kimberly Akimbo, for instance, were top-tenners in 2019 and 2021), but I was happily surprised at how many really good options there were to choose from—even if that made the selection process tougher. Here are my choices for the best new theater of 2022.
Pretend I'm a Tourist: I 'met' Wendy Williams, Lady Gaga and Audrey Hepburn

The elevator doors opened to a ninth-floor party room where the lights were dim, pop music was pumping, and Ariana Grande was staring right at me. Feeling underdressed, I avoided eye contact, but everywhere I looked was A-list stars: Kate Winslet standing about 20 feet in front of Leo (I guess she did let go, Jack); Kris Jenner at the bar; and Morgan Freeman in a far corner like he was avoiding someone or preparing for a scene. In the center of the room was a sparkling fountain, which if you looked up, had Katy Perry, god bless her heart, attached via headpiece to the chandelier, spinning around as only Katy can.
Six tips on how to smoke weed in NYC from the Emily Post Institute

Believe it or not, the etiquette gurus at The Emily Post Institute have some strong opinions about cannabis culture—positive opinions, to be clear. Lizzie Post, the great-great-granddaughter of the politeness queen, now runs the Emily Post Institute along with her cousin. It turns out that the manners maven is actually a self-described “classic stoner” and even wrote a book called Higher Etiquette: A Guide to the World of Cannabis, from Dispensaries to Dinner Parties.
Housing Works is opening a cannabis dispensary next week

New Yorkers have been counting on Housing Works to find gems among its thrift store racks, but starting next week, they’ll go to Housing Works to buy pot. The nonprofit was one of the first entities in New York State to get a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CUARD) license this November, meaning it now has permission to sell recreational cannabis. It was one of the first 36 licenses the state issued and one of eight nonprofits to receive a license.
Monica Bellucci shares her take on New York City and her upcoming show at Beacon Theatre

Meeting Italian superstar Monica Bellucci in midtown Manhattan turns out to be a pretty refreshing afternoon outing. Exuding the sort of innate confidence and beauty that the 58-year-old actress and model has been known for since first catapulting on the public scene, Bellucci reminds this particular writer that the world outside of New York is one ruled by a sense of calm and appreciation for the small things in life. Sure, I'm biased: I was born and raised in Italy and Bellucci has always been the embodiment of the country's most reliable strengths: tranquility, love of life and intrinsic charm.
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023

Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
Marcus Samuelsson talks new Chelsea restaurant Hav & Mar

Marcus Samuelsson clearly knows how to open a good restaurant. The owner of the iconic Red Rooster in Harlem and Marcus inside the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, among plenty of other eateries across the nation, has just debuted a brand-spanking-new outpost in Chelsea, a neighborhood that, at first impact, seems sort of at odds with his other projects.
Milk Bar's Christina Tosi on her favorite NYC bakeries and go-to holiday gifts

Christina Tosi has helped shape New York's passion for all things sweet. Not only has the founder and co-owner of Milk Bar created now nationally-recognized delicacies like the Milk Bar Pie and Cereal Milk, but she's constantly pushing the industry to new limits through the launch of products that are as visually striking as they are creatively concocted and deliciously tasting.
