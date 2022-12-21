Read full article on original website
The Domino Sugar sign is lighting up the Brooklyn skyline for the first time in almost 20 years
What's old is new again: the iconic 40-foot-tall Domino Sugar neon sign that adorned the Brooklyn skyline for over a century has officially been re-installed on top of the historic Domino Refinery building, which served as the Domino Sugar Factory plant from the 1880s to the early 2000s. A bit...
The top 10 NYC theater productions of 2022
New York theater, both on Broadway and Off, yielded a bumper crop in its first full year since the fallow time of the pandemic shutdown. Creating this top-ten list gave me the chance to look back at the 130 shows I saw this year. Some of the best productions were welcome returns from past seasons (A Strange Loop and Kimberly Akimbo, for instance, were top-tenners in 2019 and 2021), but I was happily surprised at how many really good options there were to choose from—even if that made the selection process tougher. Here are my choices for the best new theater of 2022.
You can honor your late pet at this secret tree in Central Park right now
A long-standing New York tradition has managed to retain an aura of mystery throughout the years, despite intense news coverage every holiday season: there's a pet memorial tree in Central Park that people visit yearly to pay their respects to their late furry pals. Found by the park's Ramble woodland...
The numerals for the 2023 Ball Drop have arrived in Times Square
If you needed a reminder of how close we are to the new year, just head to Times Square!. In preparation for the big Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration and ball drop, the giant 2023 numerals are currently staged at the Times Square Plaza between 46th and 47th Streets.
See inside Manhattan’s gorgeous old churches and synagogues in this new book
While churches tend to have an open-door policy, they can sometimes be intimidating spaces to enter. This new book flings open the doors to showcase 65 of Manhattan's historic churches and synagogues through gorgeous photos and detailed histories. Divine New York: Inside the Historic Churches and Synagogues of Manhattan documents...
Yet another giant new nightclub is opening in Brooklyn early next year
Forgive us for thinking that the era of clubbing had ended: joining a pretty hefty roster of new nightclub debuts is SILO, a dance music club with a capacity for 500 people set to open on February 10 at 90 Scott Avenue in East Williamsburg. The destination, the brainchild of...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: I ‘met’ Wendy Williams, Lady Gaga and Audrey Hepburn
The elevator doors opened to a ninth-floor party room where the lights were dim, pop music was pumping, and Ariana Grande was staring right at me. Feeling underdressed, I avoided eye contact, but everywhere I looked was A-list stars: Kate Winslet standing about 20 feet in front of Leo (I guess she did let go, Jack); Kris Jenner at the bar; and Morgan Freeman in a far corner like he was avoiding someone or preparing for a scene. In the center of the room was a sparkling fountain, which if you looked up, had Katy Perry, god bless her heart, attached via headpiece to the chandelier, spinning around as only Katy can.
Six tips on how to smoke weed in NYC from the Emily Post Institute
Believe it or not, the etiquette gurus at The Emily Post Institute have some strong opinions about cannabis culture—positive opinions, to be clear. Lizzie Post, the great-great-granddaughter of the politeness queen, now runs the Emily Post Institute along with her cousin. It turns out that the manners maven is actually a self-described “classic stoner” and even wrote a book called Higher Etiquette: A Guide to the World of Cannabis, from Dispensaries to Dinner Parties.
The stars of 'Emily in Paris' dish on their favorite NYC spots
The stars of Emily in Paris were in NYC this morning to kick off the “Emily in Little Paris” pop-up event, and they took a few minutes to tell Time Out about their favorite spots around the city. But first, if you haven't heard about Emily in Little...
You can interact with over 1 million NYC trees through this awesome new map
We love maps and this one is particularly magnificent: NYC Parks just launched a new interactive tool that catalogues nearly 1,000,000 NYC trees and allows users to interact with each one. Simply called NYC Tree Map, the website highlights the specific location of each park and street tree in the...
A new shuttle service between midtown Manhattan and Jamaica is debuting this month
Despite repeated announcements regarding the timeliness of the project, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officials admitted that the new Grand Central Madison terminal for the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) will actually not open for full passenger service this year. That being said, the agency will start operating a new LIRR...
Housing Works is opening a cannabis dispensary next week
New Yorkers have been counting on Housing Works to find gems among its thrift store racks, but starting next week, they’ll go to Housing Works to buy pot. The nonprofit was one of the first entities in New York State to get a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CUARD) license this November, meaning it now has permission to sell recreational cannabis. It was one of the first 36 licenses the state issued and one of eight nonprofits to receive a license.
The MTA will cut service to these seven subway lines starting this summer
We apologize in advance for being the ones to deliver bad news but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just proposed service changes that will greatly affect your commuting habits starting next summer. Specifically, transit officials are hoping to cut service on seven subway lines—the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F...
Year in Review: The five best art exhibits we saw in 2022
In NYC, we're spoiled with blockbuster art exhibitions, a vast gallery scene and prodigious public art. When looking back over 2022, considering the hundreds of visual art shows to grace the city this year, there are five that we'll be talking about long after December 31. It was tough to...
Monica Bellucci shares her take on New York City and her upcoming show at Beacon Theatre
Meeting Italian superstar Monica Bellucci in midtown Manhattan turns out to be a pretty refreshing afternoon outing. Exuding the sort of innate confidence and beauty that the 58-year-old actress and model has been known for since first catapulting on the public scene, Bellucci reminds this particular writer that the world outside of New York is one ruled by a sense of calm and appreciation for the small things in life. Sure, I'm biased: I was born and raised in Italy and Bellucci has always been the embodiment of the country's most reliable strengths: tranquility, love of life and intrinsic charm.
New Yorkers! ‘Succession’ needs you to appear in season 4
Fancy rubbing shoulders with the Roys IRL? Succession season four is currently shooting and the smash hit HBO show is on the lookout for background performers for a big New York event scene in January. The show’s casting team is looking for New Yorkers available to go on set for...
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023
Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
Marcus Samuelsson talks new Chelsea restaurant Hav & Mar
Marcus Samuelsson clearly knows how to open a good restaurant. The owner of the iconic Red Rooster in Harlem and Marcus inside the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, among plenty of other eateries across the nation, has just debuted a brand-spanking-new outpost in Chelsea, a neighborhood that, at first impact, seems sort of at odds with his other projects.
What are NYC’s chances of getting a white Christmas?
What are NYC’s chances of getting a white Christmas?. Unfortunately, any precipitation we will see will be happening just in time for your holiday travel on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, rain will move into the area after 11am, but it’ll be in the mid-50s, so there’s no real...
Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi on her favorite NYC bakeries and go-to holiday gifts
Christina Tosi has helped shape New York's passion for all things sweet. Not only has the founder and co-owner of Milk Bar created now nationally-recognized delicacies like the Milk Bar Pie and Cereal Milk, but she's constantly pushing the industry to new limits through the launch of products that are as visually striking as they are creatively concocted and deliciously tasting.
