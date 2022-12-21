Read full article on original website
Man wearing Santa suit rides mule, spreads holiday cheer around Austin
Drivers in central Austin spotted someone Wednesday afternoon spreading holiday cheer in an unexpected way.
Pflugerville food pantry helping fill holiday food gap
Saffron Trust’s food pantry is staying open through the week after New Year’s Day to fill the food gap caused by schools and other pantries being closed for the holidays.
Why cedar didn’t spike Friday, but will soon
Typically after a December or January cold front, mountain cedar pollen jumps up and bothers many allergy sufferers here in Central Texas.
Austin expected to make shade improvements to city parks ahead of Summer 2023
The City of Austin released a memorandum Monday which showed many city parks were in need of more shade ahead of the hot, summer months.
Austin sheltered 431 people on first night of cold snap, thousands more without
On the first night of below freezing temperatures, 431 people were taken to overnight shelters, according to an Austin Public Health spokesperson.
Some H-E-B customers experience long lines from card machine issues
The holiday season means long lines as grocery shoppers try to snag last minute items. But some HEB customers were left waiting longer than usual.
What are the most common holiday-time fires and injuries?
Firefighters and medics are always at the ready. But they spoke with KXAN about some specific fires and injuries that are more common this time of year.
Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do
In freezing cold conditions like Central Texans are experiencing this week, there's a risk of water pipes in homes freezing. And if that happens, there's a risk of them bursting.
Smash-and-grab thefts increase during holiday season, police say
Doing some last-minute holiday shopping? Police want to send a reminder about the spike in smash-and-grab robberies seen this time of year.
Downtown Austin Alliance Presents ‘Holiday Passport’
Supporting our Austin small businesses is important year-round and Downtown Austin Alliance is making that easier this holiday season with the “Holiday Passport.”. Vanessa Olson of Downtown Austin Alliance and Teghan Hahn, a local business owner, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry at Toy Joy on 2nd Street — one of the participating retailers — to tell us more.
How Austin Zoo is protecting animals from the cold
Zookeepers took precautions like adding jackets to smaller animals and those without much fur, but the zoo also has specific protocols for the cold.
Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
Trail of Lights plans to reopen Friday, close early due to Arctic blast
The Trail was closed Thursday due to the cold weather that moved into the area, but organizers said prepaid general admission will begin at 7 p.m. and all ticketholders must be through the gates by 8:30 p.m.
Busloads of people show up to stay in overnight shelters, others remain in camps
Austin-Travis County EMS' community health paramedics were out Thursday tracking down people without a warm place to sleep as a strong Arctic cold front dropped temperatures well into freezing.
Kendra Scott on her company, community and what’s next
The billion-dollar Kendra Scott brand is the brainchild of the local Austin jewelry designer of the same name. Her company is known for its bright, shiny gems and its philanthropic contributions.
Austin Fire Department responds to hundreds of weather related calls
The Austin Fire Department tweeted Saturday it received almost three times its usual call volume over 24 hours, a majority of which were directly related to freezing weather.
Two people transported from house fire on Ann Showers Drive
Austin-Travis County EMS transported two people from a house fire near Elgin, according to the public information officer for Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (ESD 12).
Road near Samsung site in Taylor officially named ‘Samsung Highway’
On Tuesday, the Williamson County Commissioners Court announced the road currently known as Future County Road (CR 404 to FM 973) near the Samsung site in Taylor was officially named "Samsung Highway."
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
Arrest made after string of robberies across Austin
In Travis County court documents filed Monday, a man was charged in connection to a string of robberies between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11.
