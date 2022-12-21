ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Tigers: Grading the 2023 football recruiting class position-by-position

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzfNZ_0jq3w9zg00

The LSU Tigers enter the early signing period with the nation's No. 5 recruiting class.

It's a 25-man group loaded with quality depth, as 19 pledges are considered bluechip prospects.

Here's a look a the position-by-position grades for the class*:

* Grades are subject to change with new commitments/decommitments and will be updated

Quarterback: C+

4-star QB Rickie Collins (Woodlawn; Louisiana)

This grade has more to do with missed opportunities than it does Rickie Collins, who is a talented signal-caller.

LSU offered nine quarterbacks rated higher than Collins, including Arch Manning, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect and an in-state target.

Malachi Nelson, Nico Iamaleava, Dante Moore, Jackson Arnold, Christopher Vizzina, Jaden Rashada, Eli Holstein is a "who's who" of the 2023 quarterback class.

LSU offered all of them, and weren't particularly close to landing any of them.

This grade is about "process" more than "result."

Collins is the nation's No, 15 quarterback and held offers from Florida State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, Washington and others.

So, he's far from a consolation prize.

He's got a chance to be special.

In the class of 2024, LSU already beat out Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, and many others for elite quarterback Trinity Christian Academy (Florida) passer Collin Hurley.

Running back: A

4-star RB Kaleb Jackson (Liberty Magnet; Louisiana)

4-star RB Trey Holly (Union Parish; Louisiana)

The home state served LSU well at the running back position.

Kaleb Jackson is the nation's No. 10 running back , and chose LSU over offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

He is joined by record-breaking ball-carrier Trey Holly, one of the nation's most productive playmakers over the past few years.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound playmaker has run for an astounding 10,523 yards and 146 touchdowns during his high school career.

Wide receiver: A

4-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. (Catholic; Louisiana)

4-star WR Jalen Brown (Gulliver Prep; Florida)

4-star WR Khai Prean (St. James; Louisiana)

4-star WR Kyle Parker (Lovejoy; Texas)

Shelton Sampson Jr. ( No. 8 ) and Jalen Brown ( No. 13 ) are both top-100 prospects nationally.

The 6-foot-4, 191-pound Sampson is a true outside receiver who could develop into a true "WR1," while Brown is a blazing speedster who can take the top off a defense.

Both are All-American selections.

Khai Prean and Kyle Parker are both sub-11.00 100-meter athletes who provide both depth and speed to the group.

Parker, in particular, could fill the role of a shifty slot receiver and has shown an advanced ability to get open and make plays underneath.

Tight end: A-

4-star TE Mac Markway (DeSmet; Missouri)

4-star TE Ka'Morreun Pimpton (North Crowley; Texas)

3-star TE Jackson McGohan (Miamisburg; Ohio)

LSU offered roughly a dozen high-profile tight ends and looked like they would largely strike out until late in the cycle.

But they flipped Mac Markway from Florida and Ka'Morreun Pimpton from Vanderbilt, giving the Tigers two of the nation's top 16 jumbo pass-catchers.

Jackson McGohan needs time to develop, but has seen his stock rise of late.

Offensive line:  A

5-star OL Zalance Heard (Neville; Louisiana)

4-star D.J. Chester (Eagles Landing Christian Academy; Georgia)

4-star OL Tyree Adams (St. Augustine; Louisiana)

3-star OL Paul Mubenga (Buford; Georgia)

Zalance Heard is the headliner of LSU's class.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive tackle is rated the nation's No. 28 overall prospect.

He projects as a multi-year foundational left tackle.

D.J. Chester, the nation's No. 8 tackle , is 6-foot-5, 300 pounds and is a versatile enough player to slide into multiple spots depending on a program's needs.

Those two could be bookend tackles, or the left side of a dominant line in the future.

Tyree Adams (6-5, 280) and Paul Mubenga (6-4, 280) further solidify this group and highlight Brian Kelly's desire for tall, long linemen to protect his quarterbacks.

Defensive line: A

4-star EDGE Dashawn Womack (St. Frances Academy; Maryland)

4-star EDGE Jaxson Howard (Robbinsdale Cooper; Minnesota)

3-star DL Dylan Carpenter (St. Amant; Louisiana)

A five-star recruit on 247Sports and high-end four-star recruit across the industry, Dashawn Womack is a special talent.

The nation’s No. 3 edge-rusher played a true defensive end position in high school, but could bounce around at the collegiate level depending on LSU's scheme.

Jaxson Howard is rated the nation's No. 18 edge-rusher , narrowly missing out on top-100 status.

But his offer sheet tells a different story.

Few prospects in the country accrued more scholarships than Howard, who totaled 60, highlighted by Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC and many others.

Dylan Carpenter rounds out the group, and chose the Tigers over a handful of Group of 5 programs.

Linebacker: B-

4-star LB Whit Weeks (Oconee County; Georgia)

4-star LB Christian Brathwaite (Cy Ranch; Texas)

Whit Weeks is an All-American Bowl selection, and at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds has the ability to drop back into coverage or deliver big hits inside.

Christian Brathwaite is rated the nation's No. 26 linebacker and committed to LSU over Baylor, Cal, Tennessee and Texas Tech.

Defensive back: A-

4-star CB Javien Toviano (Martin; Texas)

4-star S Kylin Jackson (Zachary; Louisiana)

4-star S Ryan Yaites (Guyer; Texas)

4-star S Michael Daugherty (Grayson; Georgia)

3-star CB Jeremiah Hughes (Bishop Gorman; Nevada)

3-star CB Ashton Stamps (Archbishop Rummel; Louisiana)

LSU wanted to add talent and depth to its defensive back room and did so with this group.

Javien Toviano is the clear-cut headliner of the group.

A Rivals five-star prospect and the nation's No. 25 overall prospect, Toviano projects as a future lockdown corner.

He was drawn to the Tigers because h wanted to add to the legacy of "DB U."

Kylin Jackson ( No. 183 ), Ryan Yaites ( No. 223 ) and Michael Daugherty (No. 397 ) are solid, versatile additons at the safety position.

Each held more than 20 scholarship offers at the time of their commitments.

Jeremiah Hughes is a talented player from the West region who comes from national powerhouse program Bishop Gorman.

He's faced five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch in practice over the past few years and is battle tested.

Ashton Stamps, a three-star corner, rounds out the group.

Losing California four-star cornerback Daylen Austin to Oregon on Wednesday dropped the grade down a tick.

Comments / 0

