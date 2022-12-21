Read full article on original website
Rochester man dead after being struck by a car
A man is dead after getting struck by a car Thursday night in Rochester, the Rochester Police Department announced.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the driver of a vehicle died after crashing into a tree on Wednesday morning on Norton Street near Kilmar Street. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames. They say the driver died inside the vehicle and was the only person inside.
13 WHAM
Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
Driver dies in overnight car crash on Norton St.
When they arrived, police saw the crashed car fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead inside the car.
Five people arrested while stealing vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta
The MSCO says that Friday at 12:46 a.m., officials responded to 3600 W. Henrietta Rd for the sighting of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the closed business.
WHEC TV-10
Several homes in Rochester are still without power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
13 WHAM
Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street
Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
13 WHAM
5 people arrested for attempted car thefts at CarMax in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — One man and four juveniles are accused of trying to steal cars from a used car retailer on West Henrietta Road. Deputies responded to CarMax around 12:45 a.m. Friday and saw four vehicles being driven on the property. Six people allegedly jumped a fence and tried...
WHEC TV-10
Thruway looked like a ghost town; the only vehicles in sight were snowplows
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Thruway is closed west of Rochester, from Henrietta all the way down to the Pennsylvania line. High winds, and blowing snow are causing dangerous white out conditions on the roadway. For most of the day the winter storm has caused the roads to freeze up quickly, under a layer of snow and ice with gusting winds creating blizzard conditions.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man treated for leg and head injuries after wrecking snowmobile sled issued various tickets, including unregistered sled
HARRISBURG- A man was treated for head and leg injuries after wrecking his snowmobile sled Tuesday night in Lewis County, emergency officials say. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the Kubinski Road, town of Harrisburg, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bystanders told deputies that driver, identified as Thomas J....
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to NW Rochester house fire Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a house fire on the city’s northwest side on Thursday morning. RFD said around 11 a.m. Dec. 22, crews were dispatched to a home on the 1000 block of Chippewa Dr. NW on a report of smoke on the main floor.
3rd storm-related death reported in Erie County
According to Mark Poloncarz, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of two victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” City officials later reported BPD had become aware of a dead body in Buffalo.
Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
13 WHAM
Remembering those lost on Christmas Eve 10 years ago
Webster, N.Y. — This Christmas Eve marked 10 years since the ambush that claimed the lives of two West Webster firefighters and left two other injured. On Saturday, the department marked the day with a memorial. Members of the Webster Fire Department and residents visited the memorial to pay...
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigating Weyl Street Shooting
Rochester police are investigating a shooting on Weyl Street, between Joseph Avenue and Bauman Street. It happened shortly after 9 last night. A 40-year-old city man was shot in the lower body. Officers gave him first aid and he is expected to survive. No one has been arrested.
iheart.com
Rochester Under State of Emergency for Water Main Break, Winter Storm
A State of Emergency is now in effect for Rochester, as crews continue to deal with the water main break. The boil water advisory for downtown, most of the South Wedge and most of the West Side is expected to continue through at least Saturday, if not Christmas Day. Mayor...
WHEC TV-10
‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
iheart.com
Five Accused of Trying to Steal Cars from Henrietta Dealership
A Rochester man and 4 teens are accused of trying to steal several vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta. 22-year-old Abdiweli Derow, and 2 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 12-year-old are each charged with attempted grand larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Deputies say they caught the five...
‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
13 WHAM
Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
