ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Reader Photos: Winter Storm Elliott hitting Genesee County

Park Road by Alex's. Photo by Nick Volpe. To submit your weather photos, email them to [email protected] or text them to (585) 2160-6970. Lewiston Road. Photo by Nick Volpe. Veterans Memorial Drive. Photo by Nick Volpe. A residence on Townline Road. Alabama. Photo by Dave Bencic. Whiteout conditions on...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
wdkx.com

Changes Could Be Coming With Redistricting In City

A bipartisan agreement has been made on a redistricting plan between Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the County legislature. The move is supposed to give better voting opportunities in 6 districts that are majority black. Originally Adam Bello and a few other democrats agreed with some Republicans with a...
WHEC TV-10

‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark

Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
NEWARK, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Power lines and trees down across Monroe County

GREECE – The wind was a major player today. There were power lines and trees down across Monroe County. It has calmed down a little now, but the storm is not over. Quinn Piazza of Greece said, “When I got up it wasn’t like this, it was raining, when I took a break it was snowing, and then when I had a 30 min break the roads were terrible.”
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Town of Brighton announces lawsuit against Source Power

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Town of Brighton announced a lawsuit on Thursday morning against Source Power. That’s the electricity supplier of its Community Choice Aggregation Program. The town is citing a breach of contract. The town says Source Power was contracted to provide a low-cost electric power supply...
BRIGHTON, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Twenty-one local Firefighters graduate

A Firefighter graduation ceremony was held at the Greece Olympia auditorium. We would like to congratulate the twenty-one newest firefighters that will serve their communities. These Firefighters from Barnard, Brighton, Fishers, Gates, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Lake Shore, North Greece, Ridge Road, and Saint Paul fire districts completed an intensive and educational twelve week Fire academy. The academy was hosted at the Monroe County Public Safety Facility and organized by the Ridge Road Fire District’s Battalion Chief Mark Quill, Captain Christopher Williams, and North Greece Fire District Lieutenant Mike Dorgan.
GREECE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy