13 WHAM
Monroe County seeking volunteers for jury duty to clear backlog of trials
Rochester, N.Y. — At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, most jury trials across the country were halted. Two and a half years later, Monroe County is experiencing a backlog of trials. With a heavy trial schedule, the central jury room at the Hall of Justice can be filled...
Travel advisory lifted for Monroe and Ontario County; Steuben County remains in effect: Avoid unnecessary travel as temps drop and winds whip
With a winter storm for our region looming Friday, County Executive Adam Bello and other officials gathered Thursday at the Office of Emergency Management to address contingency plans for what is forecasted to be high winds, freezing cold, and blizzard conditions.
After ‘Raise the Age’ law, Monroe County calls for changes at Children’s Detention Center
Bello says the county will also initiate a search for a new CDC Director who would implement enhanced staff training and organization of the detention center to address the changing of the center's population.
Genesee County downgrades travel ban to travel advisory
The Genesee County Sheriff says they are upgrading their previously issued travel advisory to a travel ban for all of Genesee County until further notice. They say this means travel is only allowed for emergency vehicles such as police, fire, ambulance, and snowplows.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
13 WHAM
Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
The Batavian
Reader Photos: Winter Storm Elliott hitting Genesee County
Park Road by Alex's. Photo by Nick Volpe. To submit your weather photos, email them to [email protected] or text them to (585) 2160-6970. Lewiston Road. Photo by Nick Volpe. Veterans Memorial Drive. Photo by Nick Volpe. A residence on Townline Road. Alabama. Photo by Dave Bencic. Whiteout conditions on...
Five people arrested while stealing vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta
The MSCO says that Friday at 12:46 a.m., officials responded to 3600 W. Henrietta Rd for the sighting of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the closed business.
The Batavian
Strong Winds bringing trees down, knocking out power throughout Genesee County
NOTE: Send your weather-related photos to [email protected]. This post is now anchored to the top of the home page for the time being. There are more than two dozen small power outages reported throughout Genesee County, most of them only affecting a handful of customers each. There is an...
wdkx.com
Changes Could Be Coming With Redistricting In City
A bipartisan agreement has been made on a redistricting plan between Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the County legislature. The move is supposed to give better voting opportunities in 6 districts that are majority black. Originally Adam Bello and a few other democrats agreed with some Republicans with a...
WHEC TV-10
‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark
Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man treated for leg and head injuries after wrecking snowmobile sled issued various tickets, including unregistered sled
HARRISBURG- A man was treated for head and leg injuries after wrecking his snowmobile sled Tuesday night in Lewis County, emergency officials say. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the Kubinski Road, town of Harrisburg, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bystanders told deputies that driver, identified as Thomas J....
WHEC TV-10
LIVE UPDATES: No unnecessary travel in Monroe County; flights canceled at Rochester Airport; warming centers open
The storm has arrived. The Rochester area is experiencing widespread power outages, slick roads from the flash freeze, strong winds, and snow. Rochester and New York state are under a state of emergency. Thousands of Rochesterians are dealing with power outages. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Ontario and Wyoming counties have canceled...
‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
WHEC TV-10
Power lines and trees down across Monroe County
GREECE – The wind was a major player today. There were power lines and trees down across Monroe County. It has calmed down a little now, but the storm is not over. Quinn Piazza of Greece said, “When I got up it wasn’t like this, it was raining, when I took a break it was snowing, and then when I had a 30 min break the roads were terrible.”
Rochester area power outages down after peak of 40,000 without power
Find out where the power is out and how long it'll take to restore.
Orleans County Justice resigns amid investigation into social media activity
On December 2, Judge Keppler resigned and agreed to a stipulation to never seek judicial office again.
WHEC TV-10
Town of Brighton announces lawsuit against Source Power
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Town of Brighton announced a lawsuit on Thursday morning against Source Power. That’s the electricity supplier of its Community Choice Aggregation Program. The town is citing a breach of contract. The town says Source Power was contracted to provide a low-cost electric power supply...
westsidenewsny.com
Twenty-one local Firefighters graduate
A Firefighter graduation ceremony was held at the Greece Olympia auditorium. We would like to congratulate the twenty-one newest firefighters that will serve their communities. These Firefighters from Barnard, Brighton, Fishers, Gates, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Lake Shore, North Greece, Ridge Road, and Saint Paul fire districts completed an intensive and educational twelve week Fire academy. The academy was hosted at the Monroe County Public Safety Facility and organized by the Ridge Road Fire District’s Battalion Chief Mark Quill, Captain Christopher Williams, and North Greece Fire District Lieutenant Mike Dorgan.
