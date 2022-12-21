Football community, fans, fellow Pittsburgh Steelers pay tribute to Franco Harris after his death

PITTSBURGH — Members of the football community, fellow Pittsburgh Steelers, and fans are paying tribute to Franco Harris following his death just days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.”

Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II issued the following statement:

More reaction from Steelers Nation below:

