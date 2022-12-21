Read full article on original website
Max Armstrong reports that fruit, nut and vegetable costs could be going up for 2023, according to Tanner Ehmke, lead economist, dairy and specialty crops, CoBank. He points out with the Colorado River system under pressure could cause more land to be fallowed. The two largest Western reservoirs now contain just 25% of usual supply. There are also pressures on labor which will drive use of more automation.
