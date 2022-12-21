Read full article on original website
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
US stocks won't fall sharply in 2023 like Wall Street giants expect — because the weak dollar will juice earnings, a top strategist says
Wall Street giants like Morgan Stanley expect US stocks to crash over 20% next year. But Carson Group's Ryan Detrick thinks equities could rally thanks to declines in the dollar. That could be a tailwind for US companies as it supports overseas earnings, the strategist said. Wall Street's top banks...
5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market
These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Wall Street ends higher, still winds up with 3rd weekly loss
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following a batch of mixed news on the economy
Wall Street Analysts Believe Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Could Rally 64%: Here's is How to Trade
LNTH - Free Report) have gained 2% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $61.25, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $100.40 indicates a potential upside of 63.9%.
2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market
For investors with a focus on growth stocks, 2022 began full of promise, but inflation and rising interest rates let the air out of that balloon. Shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF have collapsed 34% from their peak in January. We don't know when the situation will improve, but there...
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Falling Hard Friday Morning
Investors haven't been too pleased with the way the end of 2022 has shaped up so far, with major stock market benchmarks having fallen sharply on Thursday. News of a slowing of inflation as shown by personal consumption expenditures was welcome, but the positive response it inspired on Wall Street was somewhat muted. Stock index futures traded on either side of the unchanged mark at various points during the early morning session on Friday.
Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
The US housing market faces a 'triple whammy' of threats - and stocks may stage a Santa Claus rally, a top strategist says
The US housing market has been hit by labor shortages, rising costs, and soaring mortgage rates. Brian Jacobsen, an Allspring strategist, described those three trends as a "triple whammy." Signs of fading inflation this week could spark a Santa Claus rally for stocks, he said. The US housing market is...
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
5 Discounted PEG Stocks Ideal for GARP Investors
In the equity market, investments need to be prudently hedged to overcome uncertainties and limit losses related to external shocks. A question that arises often is whether one should resort to a value strategy that seeks discounted stocks or opt for growth investing in times of extreme market instability. The...
JP Morgan asset managers buck the doomsayers of Wall Street, predicting a better 2023 for stocks and bonds
JP Morgan Asset Management sees a better 2023 for stocks, even as big Wall Street banks warn of sharp falls. "The worst of the market volatility is behind us and both stocks and bonds look increasingly attractive," JP Morgan Asset said. More interest-rate rises look limited, bringing some cheer for...
3 Electronics Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
FLEX - Free Report) , Sigma Lithium (. BELFB - Free Report) . Continuing investments in data-center, high-performance computing and 5G end markets are the key catalysts. Fab (foundry) expansion in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan and China, as well as higher spending on memory equipment, is expected to drive growth in 2022 and beyond.
Wall Street falls as U.S. inflation slows but remains hot
Wall Street closed broadly lower on Friday after a report showed inflation is slowing, though not quite as much as hoped.
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates Surprisingly Have Plunged
These seven of the highest-yielding Warren Buffett stock picks not only make sense for growth and income investors but they also look like outstanding ideas for 2023, when we could see a new bull market by the summer.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
Visa Inc. (V) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
V - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this global payments processor have returned -2.3%, compared...
Buy 5 High ROE Stocks as Solid GDP Data Fuels Rate Hike Fears
The U.S. equity markets continued their December selloff after a brief respite as higher-than-expected GDP data signaled an improving economy that fueled speculations of more interest rate hikes around the corner. The latest Commerce Department reading indicated that GDP grew at an annual pace of 3.2% between July and September, compared with broad-based expectations of a 2.9% increase. In addition, the consumer confidence index registered a reading of 108.3 in December – the highest since April 2022 and significantly up from 101.4 recorded in November. The labor market also remained strong, with unemployment claims remaining relatively unchanged in the weekly Labor Department report.
