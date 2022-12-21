ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ

2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market

For investors with a focus on growth stocks, 2022 began full of promise, but inflation and rising interest rates let the air out of that balloon. Shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF have collapsed 34% from their peak in January. We don't know when the situation will improve, but there...
msn.com

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Falling Hard Friday Morning

Investors haven't been too pleased with the way the end of 2022 has shaped up so far, with major stock market benchmarks having fallen sharply on Thursday. News of a slowing of inflation as shown by personal consumption expenditures was welcome, but the positive response it inspired on Wall Street was somewhat muted. Stock index futures traded on either side of the unchanged mark at various points during the early morning session on Friday.
CNBC

Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes

Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
NASDAQ

3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023

Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
Zacks.com

5 Discounted PEG Stocks Ideal for GARP Investors

In the equity market, investments need to be prudently hedged to overcome uncertainties and limit losses related to external shocks. A question that arises often is whether one should resort to a value strategy that seeks discounted stocks or opt for growth investing in times of extreme market instability. The...
Zacks.com

3 Electronics Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry

FLEX - Free Report) , Sigma Lithium (. BELFB - Free Report) . Continuing investments in data-center, high-performance computing and 5G end markets are the key catalysts. Fab (foundry) expansion in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan and China, as well as higher spending on memory equipment, is expected to drive growth in 2022 and beyond.
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
Zacks.com

Visa Inc. (V) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

V - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this global payments processor have returned -2.3%, compared...
Zacks.com

Buy 5 High ROE Stocks as Solid GDP Data Fuels Rate Hike Fears

The U.S. equity markets continued their December selloff after a brief respite as higher-than-expected GDP data signaled an improving economy that fueled speculations of more interest rate hikes around the corner. The latest Commerce Department reading indicated that GDP grew at an annual pace of 3.2% between July and September, compared with broad-based expectations of a 2.9% increase. In addition, the consumer confidence index registered a reading of 108.3 in December – the highest since April 2022 and significantly up from 101.4 recorded in November. The labor market also remained strong, with unemployment claims remaining relatively unchanged in the weekly Labor Department report.

