First Day Hikes – Arkansas State Parks
Arkansas State Parks will once again be celebrating the new year with First Day Hikes. These hikes provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature. For many, it has become an annual tradition. Through the National Association of State Parks Directors (NASPD), the idea of starting off the new year with a hike in a state park has grown to as many as 45 state park systems across the country participating each year.
Public, private partners sign agreement to explore trail expansion in Mena area
(MENA, Ark.) – Earlier today at the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain in Mena, representatives of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, the Ouachita National Forest, the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation, and the City of Mena formalized a memorandum of understanding to begin exploration of a trail expansion project in the Mena area.
Gravel Grinding in Central Arkansas
It’s been called one of the fastest-growing segments of cycling. It’s also the original way to ride a bike. In the late 1800s, it was just called bicycling. Riding gravel or dirt roads, usually called gravel grinding these days has its roots in the most basic type of bicycle riding.
North Little Rock Parks adds features to Big Rock Quarry Bike Park
Big Rock Bike Park continues to expand its offerings. The North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department officially opened the Big Rock Quarry Bike Park in January 2022. This September, the department hosted the groundbreaking for the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza, a facility designed to improve the outdoor experience for pedestrians and cyclists at the base of the Big Dam Bridge. Other recent improvements along the Arkansas River Trail (ART) in North Little Rock include the city engineering department connecting the trail with a paved path, separated from River Road, between Rockwater Village to Riverview Park. Under the direction of Parks and Recreation Director, Steve Shields, the North Little Rock section of the ART is getting a nice facelift and improved facilities for outdoor recreation.
New U.S. Bicycle Routes Designated in Arkansas, Tennessee
MISSOULA, Mont. (Nov. 30, 2022) – Arkansas has joined the U.S. Bicycle Route System with the designation of its first U.S. Bicycle Route, while Tennessee has designated a second route, Adventure Cycling Association announced today. The new routes, along with the realignment of routes in Minnesota, New York, and Ohio, add more than 425 miles to the U.S. Bicycle Route System, bringing total mileage to nearly 19,000, and improving connectivity and the cycling experience.
