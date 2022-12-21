Big Rock Bike Park continues to expand its offerings. The North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department officially opened the Big Rock Quarry Bike Park in January 2022. This September, the department hosted the groundbreaking for the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza, a facility designed to improve the outdoor experience for pedestrians and cyclists at the base of the Big Dam Bridge. Other recent improvements along the Arkansas River Trail (ART) in North Little Rock include the city engineering department connecting the trail with a paved path, separated from River Road, between Rockwater Village to Riverview Park. Under the direction of Parks and Recreation Director, Steve Shields, the North Little Rock section of the ART is getting a nice facelift and improved facilities for outdoor recreation.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 23 DAYS AGO