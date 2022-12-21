Read full article on original website
Mike Wells, 2022 Newsmaker of the Year
Mike Wells, CEO of Wells Enterprises, talks about his greatest achievements of 2022 and looks ahead to 2023 during an interview Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the ice cream company's Le Mars, Iowa, headquarters. Wells is the Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year.
Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year: Mike Wells
LE MARS, Iowa — Even before the calendar rolled over to December, 2022 was a bit of a busy time for Mike Wells, the Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year. When the year began, Wells, the CEO of the second-largest ice cream maker in the United States, sat as board chair for the Siouxland Initiative, a 34-year-old division of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce intently focused on economic development. During his two-year tenure, which began during the pandemic, Wells said he and other business leaders pushed to focus not just on job creation but on quality-of-life improvements to recruit and maintain workers.
Bowman joins KTIV News
SIOUX CITY -- KTIV News 4 announced this past week that Jessica Bowman is joining Matt Breen as an evening anchor for KTIV News 4. Bowman, a native of Texas, is an award-winning journalist with more than 15 years of experience, according to an announcement from KTIV. Prior to joining...
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Heritage Foundation seeks to buy Little Sioux Scout Ranch
BLENCOE, Iowa -- Rarely does the chance to preserve more than a thousand acres of pristine Loess Hills wilderness present itself. The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation doesn't want to see that chance pass by, and hopes to finish off an effort to raise $2 million by Dec. 31 to exercise an option to buy the Little Sioux Scout Ranch.
Mr. Goodfellow: Sterling Computers
ABOUT THE DONOR: A woman-owned business headquartered in North Sioux City, Sterling is one of the fastest-growing and most highly-decorated IT solution providers in the country. Their holistic range of solutions includes hardware, software, data center, and cybersecurity. Sterling provides a simplified yet transformational technology experience, no matter the customer’s requirements or field of operation.
Promenade owners resume upgrade; all seats are now recliners
SIOUX CITY -- A multi-phase program of refurbishments at the Promenade Cinema, begun several years ago but paused at the onset of the the COVID-19 pandemic, has resumed. All of the available seats in Sioux City's downtown theater are now recliners (a relatively recent industry standard) and finishing touches are being applied to other parts of the building. By late spring or summer of 2023, the theater should -- at long last -- resemble what the Barstow family, its owners, had envisioned for it when the improvement project began more than four years ago.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low -9F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Meetings, Events
The monthly Carmelite Board Meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 2, at the Carmelite Monastery, 2901 S. Cecelia Street with Mass at 7 a.m. and refreshments at 8 a.m. Our business meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m., the rosary will start at 9 a.m. and prayers with the Sisters at 9:15 a.m. Honorary members are always welcome.
Siouxland rocked by life-threatening weather, residents advised to stay inside until weekend
SIOUX CITY — A blizzard with life-threatening wind chills in the -35 degrees to -50 degrees range hit Siouxland Wednesday night and is expected to continue into Saturday. Residents are advised to stay inside and off the roads this holiday weekend. "Hunker down until after the worst has passed,”...
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $795,000
This picturesque 5 bedroom, 4 bath home is situated on .53 acres along the 12th fairway of beautiful Dakota Dunes Golf Course. The brick facade and three tiered fountain give this amazing home elegant curb appeal from the front exterior. The back yard combines a golf course view w\ mature trees and a natural area that provides privacy. Raised deck off the back of the home for outdoor dining and watching the backyard wildlife which often include deer, cardinals, robins and bluejays. Paver patio extending off the deck is perfect for a fire pit. Inside there are 4 large bedrooms upstairs w\ bonus room in basement. Master and 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom features jacuzzi tub and walk-in-closet. The other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bathroom. Main floor features a newly remodeled (2021) white kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to a large, casual dining space that opens to the deck and to the family room. The casual dining space and family room have floor to ceiling windows providing so much natural light and wonderful views. In the foyer you will find a stunning crystal chandelier. Off the foyer are the formal living room, the formal dining room, and through a set of french doors is an office\library. Main floor also has a butler’s pantry and a laundry\mud room. The basement was finished in 2014 with a large family\theater area with a riser for theater chairs. Basement kitchen includes two bar refrigerators, ice maker, full size sink, dishwasher and Advantium oven. Large island is perfect for entertaining or playing games w\ family and friends. The basement has plenty of room for pool, darts, or your favorite arcade games. The basement bonus room has a large window w\ a private entrance to the full bath. The basement also provides a very large storage area. Ample closet space throughout the home. So much to offer!! This is an amazing home in an idyllic setting, and a true must see!!!
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Caribbean cake, culinary scientists and an eight-armed gumshoe are among 2022's top literary picks
When she heads off to spend the holidays with her husband’s parents, Sue Owens will be certain to pack plenty of warm clothes, Christmas presents and books. “I love books,” the Western Iowa Tech Community College Lifelong Learning Coordinator explained. “I was a librarian for nearly 20 years, so I do know a lot about books.”
Orange City Arts to present 'An Evening of Dance'
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Orange City Arts Council presents the annual “An Evening of Dance” on Jan. 14 at the Unity Christian Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. S.W. The Orange City Arts Council presents the show, which features local dancers from Orange City, Sheldon, Sioux Center and surrounding communities, as a way to celebrate the art of dance.
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland
Here's to the geeks who love cheesy '80s music. That's right, the Spazmatics will be ushering 2022 out with a dweeby bang at 9 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. 2 BIG BEN WILL STRIKE MIDNIGHT!. Perennial Siouxland's Choice award recipients Ben Grillet and...
Central Lyon's Van Wyhe among 15 football players added by University of South Dakota on National Signing Day
VERMILLION, S.D.— The University of South Dakota received letters of intent from 15 football players on the on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. “This is an exciting and talented class for our program,” head football coach Bob Nielson said. “Last year’s class was heavy on linemen, so we wanted to address some depth in the skill positions and that’s what we did. We have added numbers at every position, which is certainly a plus, and there are talented and skilled players up and down this list.”
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (54) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Dakota County authorities investigating fatal pedestrian accident along Highway 77 near Dakota City
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night near Dakota City. According to a statement from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the accident in the 2000 block of Highway 77 at 6:15 p.m. The statement said Charles K. McWilliams,...
One for the team: Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven wants one more win
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The coach calls Gracie Schoonhoven “the ultimate competitor.”. At the end of volleyball season, the Unity Christian senior had one week to get into basketball mode. And, even then, she wasn’t willing to let up. “You don’t want to get out of shape because...
Dakota Valley all-state guards Bruns, Rosenquist make run at another title
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist form a dynamic duo in the backcourt. Bruns, the reigning South Dakota Class A Player of the Year, is a smooth shooter and prolific scorer. The 6-foot-5-inch guard also battles under the boards and regularly covers the opposing team's top player.
