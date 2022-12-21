ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Boothbay boys top Winthrop, 54-45

For the Boothbay boys’ basketball team, this season may be all about accountability. On Dec. 22, the Seahawks trailed Winthrop, 24-17, midway through the second quarter. Boothbay struggled with turnovers, missed open shots and defensive lapses. But as the game progressed, Boothbay started putting all the pieces together in scoring a come-from-behind-victory at Porter Memorial Gymnasium, 54-45. For coach Dan Hallinan, the game was all about accountability.
BRHS girls game rescheduled

Today's Boothbay Region High School girls basketball game at Winthrop has been postponed. It will now be played on Monday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. provided we can get transportation, according to Allan Crocker, BRHS athletic director.
Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm

An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
Southport Column: Caroling, storms and more

The weather did permit students and faculty from the Southport Central School to go caroling around the school neighborhood last Wednesday, Dec. 21, but since I must send this column in by 4 p.m. on the Friday before Christmas, I have little additional news. The storm forecast for most of...
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday

Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline

MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
News and Notes from the Community Center

Volunteers welcomed: Have you ever wanted to be part of something fun? Meaningful? Engaging? We are looking for friendly/outgoing people who are good listeners to Meet and Greet visitors to The Community Center. Your work schedule would be flexible – either morning or afternoon for a few hours to fit your schedule. The hours we are open are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. M-F. We are also looking for responsible drivers to join our People Helping People program to drive people to medical appointments or the grocery store. We mostly help with travel within the Boothbay region, but occasionally we may go to Damariscotta or Brunswick.
Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire

According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve

GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
Dennis R. Hallinan

Dennis R. Hallinan, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor with his loving family by his side. Dennis was born on Nov. 17, 1940 in Brentwood, New Hampshire, the son of the late Richard and Katherine (Alley) Hallinan. Dennis attended local schools in...
