A national weed glut is causing prices to plummet and imperiling businesses
In Michigan, the number of cultivators has doubled while prices have dropped by 75 percent.
95.3 MNC
Michigan seniors call for more government action to lower drug costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
michiganradio.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
Whitmer OKs expansion of Michigan’s tuition free college program
A chance to improve a statewide tuition-free college program and create a better job market by way of revising the Michigan Reconnect Grant Act could soon be a reality after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a pair of bipartisan bills looking to make that happen. House Bills 6129 and...
Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022
Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022 Just because 2022 was a year dominated by political campaigns and election coverage doesn’t mean that other issues took a back seat. That includes no shortage of environmental issues, from pushbacks against environmental racism to the ever-shifting legal saga of the […] The post Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters
hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
Bill aims to require Michigan use 100% renewable energy by 2035
(The Center Square) – A Democratic leader’s bill aims to require Michigan to use 100% renewable energy by 2035. The bill doesn’t explain how Michigan will advance from renewables providing only 11% of Michigan's net electricity generation in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, to 100% in 15 years.
wdet.org
MichMash: What is the future of Michigan’s right-to-work law after Dems control Lansing?
Michigan adopted a right-to-work law in 2012, which critics say weakened unions in the state. Now that Michigan Democrats control the House, Senate and governor’s seat after November’s midterm elections, the law could be repealed in 2023. In this episode:. Jake Neher from Automotive News (and former MichMash...
Exclusive: DeVos family blamed for injecting less funds in Dixon's campaign, which led to her losing the Michigan race
The DeVos family is being blamed for Dixon losing her election race for the Governor of Michigan, with columnists claiming that the family did not inject heavy cash into her campaign, which led to the poor midterm race.
Gov. Whitmer Activates Michigan State of Emergency Operations Center Due to Winter Storm
With a blizzard warning in effect and a powerful winter storm moving through Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center as of 1 p.m. Friday. According to CNN, at least 15 people have died as the winter storm sweeps across the U.S. As of Christmas Eve...
Here are the 33 recreational marijuana licenses issued by Detroit
The City of Detroit finally issued recreational marijuana licenses to nearly three dozen businesses this week. It comes after a years-long battle over recreational marijuana in the city.
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer picks departing lawmaker for State Board of Education
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has selected state Sen. Marshall Bullock, a Democrat from Detroit, to fill a vacancy on the State Board of Education, a panel that helps oversee Michigan public schools. Bullock, who lost his bid for a second term in the Senate in August, was one...
bridgedetroit.com
New Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate: Democrats will seek consensus
Joe Tate has a college and professional football record, military service, two master’s degrees and two terms in the Michigan House under his belt. He’ll soon be adding the title of speaker of the House to his résumé. Tate, 42, a Detroit Democrat, will make history...
Detroit awards first recreational marijuana retail licenses
Chronic City, Gage 313 and West Coast Meds were among the 33 businesses that received a retail recreational marijuana license from the city of Detroit on Thursday, marking the end of a yearslong effort by the city to award these coveted licenses. Sixty licenses were available in the first round but only 33 applicants met the qualifications for a recreational dispensary, the city said. Several also applied for a license to open a microbusiness or consumption lounge...
Washington Examiner
Arizona's population growth leads the West in latest Census estimate
(The Center Square) – More than 94,000 people are calling Arizona home than they did amid the waning months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Census released its annual state population estimates Thursday morning. The measure dips into state births, deaths, immigrants from outside the country and those moving into one state from another. The data is from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Governor Whitmer Calls Michigan Troops Deployed Overseas
Governor Gretchen Whitmer called members of the Michigan National Guard (MING) who are actively deployed around the world to wish them Happy Holidays. Governor Whitmer spoke to Airmen currently serving in Guantanamo Bay and Djibouti, in support of U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Africa Command, respectively; Soldiers serving in Arizona and Texas in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection law enforcement missions along the U.S. Southwest Border; and Soldiers deployed to Maryland in support of U.S. Cyber Command.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court
It has now been more than three months since any new documents have been filed in Nessel v. Enbridge, the 2019 lawsuit that is seen by many as the state’s last hope to shut down the nearly 70-year-old oil pipeline that lies beneath the Mackinac Straits after other suits have failed. That may soon change, […] The post New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Washington Examiner
Ohio commits another $88 million to land clean up
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to hand out $88 million to communities across the state to clean up hazardous and underutilized sites. Overall, the state has spent nearly $350 million for assessment, cleanup and remediation through the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, administered by the Ohio Department of Development. The recent grants come on top of $60 million in April and another $192 million in June.
Washington Examiner
Census: New York lost more people than any other state
(The Center Square) – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday showed New York has lost a greater percentage of its population over the last two years than any other state. The state’s population estimate as of July 1, 2020, was 20.1 million people, a nearly 100,000 decline...
