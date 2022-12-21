ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan seniors call for more government action to lower drug costs

A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022

Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022 Just because 2022 was a year dominated by political campaigns and election coverage doesn’t mean that other issues took a back seat. That includes no shortage of environmental issues, from pushbacks against environmental racism to the ever-shifting legal saga of the […] The post Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jake Wells

Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters

hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit awards first recreational marijuana retail licenses

Chronic City, Gage 313 and West Coast Meds were among the 33 businesses that received a retail recreational marijuana license from the city of Detroit on Thursday, marking the end of a yearslong effort by the city to award these coveted licenses. Sixty licenses were available in the first round but only 33 applicants met the qualifications for a recreational dispensary, the city said. Several also applied for a license to open a microbusiness or consumption lounge...
DETROIT, MI
Washington Examiner

Arizona's population growth leads the West in latest Census estimate

(The Center Square) – More than 94,000 people are calling Arizona home than they did amid the waning months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Census released its annual state population estimates Thursday morning. The measure dips into state births, deaths, immigrants from outside the country and those moving into one state from another. The data is from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Whitmer Calls Michigan Troops Deployed Overseas

Governor Gretchen Whitmer called members of the Michigan National Guard (MING) who are actively deployed around the world to wish them Happy Holidays. Governor Whitmer spoke to Airmen currently serving in Guantanamo Bay and Djibouti, in support of U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Africa Command, respectively; Soldiers serving in Arizona and Texas in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection law enforcement missions along the U.S. Southwest Border; and Soldiers deployed to Maryland in support of U.S. Cyber Command.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court

It has now been more than three months since any new documents have been filed in Nessel v. Enbridge, the 2019 lawsuit that is seen by many as the state’s last hope to shut down the nearly 70-year-old oil pipeline that lies beneath the Mackinac Straits after other suits have failed. That may soon change, […] The post New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio commits another $88 million to land clean up

(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to hand out $88 million to communities across the state to clean up hazardous and underutilized sites. Overall, the state has spent nearly $350 million for assessment, cleanup and remediation through the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, administered by the Ohio Department of Development. The recent grants come on top of $60 million in April and another $192 million in June.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Census: New York lost more people than any other state

(The Center Square) – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday showed New York has lost a greater percentage of its population over the last two years than any other state. The state’s population estimate as of July 1, 2020, was 20.1 million people, a nearly 100,000 decline...
IDAHO STATE

