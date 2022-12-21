ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, AR

Magnolia warning siren activates without cause

At least one of Columbia County’s warning sirens activated about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for no apparent reason. The siren on the east side of Magnolia was heard by many residents who inquired to magnoliareporter.com about it. “Seems to be a technical issue. Talked with technicians and no idea what...
COVID-19 cases down in most of South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases were down Saturday in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No new virus-related deaths were reported in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515. Total Active Cases: 39. Down one since Friday. Total...
UAHT offering new technical and industrial course schedule

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering a revised class schedule for technical and industrial courses beginning in the spring 2023 semester. To better accommodate students, the college is offering more classes one, two, and three days per week rather than the traditional five days per week. UAHT is also...
South Arkansas incorporations for week ended Tuesday, December 20

South Arkansas business incorporations and related filings by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Broken Knees Hunting Club, Inc., Buddy Clingman, Rural Route, Emmett filed 12/12/22. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Southside Ministries Of Prescott,...
COVID-19 cases in Columbia County hold at 40

COVID-19 case numbers were unchanged in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515. Total Active Cases: 40. No change since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,371. Total Deaths:...
Farmers Bank sponsors events at East Side Elementary

Members of Farmers Bank & Trust visited East Side Elementary in Magnolia numerous times recently as sponsors of multiple education-related events during the Christmas season. On December 13, the school held its Student of the Month celebration, where FB&T handed out school-supply gifts to the honorees. The awards were sponsored by Farmers Bank.
Lambert new dean of Student Services at UAHT

Reginald Lambert of Camden has been selected as the Dean of Student Services at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT). Lambert comes to UAHT from Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he held the assistant director of Residence Life/Student Involvement position. Lambert earned a bachelor of science in business administration...
Gregory Coleman

Gregory Coleman, 46, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. Arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Cora Lee French

Cora Lee French, 75, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Jack Harris

Jack Harris, 83, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Harris enters homicide plea, receives 20-year sentence

Willis Landtrell Harris pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a 20-year prison sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections last week. Harris, 33, admitted in Circuit Court on December 15 to killing Jofflin Brown on September 11, 2021 by shooting him. Charges that were nolle prossed, which is the...
