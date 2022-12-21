PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Philadelphia, millions of grant dollars from the state of Pennsylvania will fund new forensic scientists and an expansion of the crime lab. SEPTA, the regional transit authority, will use $5 million in money on ZeroEyes, an artificial intelligence program that can detect guns and serve as an "early warning system."CBS Philadelphia's Madeleine Wright reported that the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will use its portion of the grant money for license plate reader technology, installing more cameras and expanding its digital evidence lab.Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are getting a sizable chunk of change too: the Steel City will get more than $17.5 million, while the county will receive about $2.3 million.Below is a searchable table showing which towns and agencies received money and which program it is for.The money is doled out through two programs: the Local Law Enforcement Support Program and the Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program.The Wolf administration says the two programs are aimed at preventing gun violence.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO