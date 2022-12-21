Read full article on original website
Publisher Sherri Darden is providing Black media coverage for Philadelphia
Sherri Darden believes encouraging Black and Brown people to aspire to do more by showing them they can. In 2017, the Philadelphia-based entrepreneur converted a community newspaper to a media platform that has a weekly radio program, the Inside Scoop; as well as three publications, ScoopUSA Media, ScoopDigital and ScoopVIZION.
WDBJ7.com
ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
philasun.com
Land justice legislation passes, making publicly owned property available
ABOVE PHOTO: Some of the members of the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities who gathered last Thursday in support of the legislation. (Photos/PCAC) Members of the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities gathered last Thursday to celebrate Philadelphia City Council passing Councilmember Jamie Gauthier’s (D-3rd Dist.) land justice legislation. The bill will facilitate the disposition of publicly owned property for affordable, community-led development projects and prioritize permanent affordability and community control of City-owned, vacant land.
hallmonitor.org
The Year Of Job Hunting
In 2022, we saw a lot of politicos applying for jobs. Some got them. Some didn’t. And a bunch of them put their applications in really early. Although it’s something I’ve had to do a lot in my time as a journalist, I hate job hunting. In...
Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake helps over 25 organizations improve her community
The Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake wants to improve Philadelphia, and she is involved with over 25 organizations to be able to accomplish just that. The Rev. Marshall-Blake is an associate minister at the Vine Memorial Baptist Church in Philadelphia. She is affiliated with over 30 professional and civic organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the United Negro College Fund. She was the 28th president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Omega Chapter.
Year in Review: Crime plagues big cities in 2022
Crime continued to plague major cities this year even as local leaders pivoted toward a greater focus on police and public safety.
Organizations extend their resources as Philadelphia issues a Code Blue
Prevention Point Philadelphia is operating on special hours starting Saturday at 8 a.m. to help those experiencing homelessness stay safe and warm as temperatures drop.
philasun.com
DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force announce major gang bust in SW Philadelphia
ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania state House Republicans on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, introduced a measure to impeach Krasner, claiming he was responsible for the rise of crime across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
4 IBEW Local 98 workers plead guilty to federal charges in Philadelphia
Four IBEW Local 98 employees have pleaded guilty to federal charges of using union assets for personal use.
penncapital-star.com
Report: Philly’s city government workforce starting to look like the people it serves
PHILADELPHIA — The Office of the City Controller released its annual report Tuesday reviewing the diversity of Philadelphia’s exempt workforce in 2021, which shows that new hires have become consistent with the demographics of the city for the first time since the report’s inception. In creating its...
Where's the money going? See how Pa. split $170 million in police grants
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Philadelphia, millions of grant dollars from the state of Pennsylvania will fund new forensic scientists and an expansion of the crime lab. SEPTA, the regional transit authority, will use $5 million in money on ZeroEyes, an artificial intelligence program that can detect guns and serve as an "early warning system."CBS Philadelphia's Madeleine Wright reported that the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will use its portion of the grant money for license plate reader technology, installing more cameras and expanding its digital evidence lab.Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are getting a sizable chunk of change too: the Steel City will get more than $17.5 million, while the county will receive about $2.3 million.Below is a searchable table showing which towns and agencies received money and which program it is for.The money is doled out through two programs: the Local Law Enforcement Support Program and the Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program.The Wolf administration says the two programs are aimed at preventing gun violence.
It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion
By Maura McInerney and Marsha Levick Responding to a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court issued an order in November directing the state to take custody of 15 children currently residing in the overcrowded, understaffed Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The PJJSC is a city-run facility intended to temporarily hold […] The post It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pa. health service ambulances impounded over slow payments
Crozer Health paramedics have been dealing with an aging fleet of vehicles often in need of repairs. Now, they say, after the company has struggled to pay for those repairs, one shop is keeping the ambulances until it gets paid. Crozer said it planned to pay its garage bill by...
Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son.The biggest question they want to know is, why?"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said."If we can get out of bed, it's all...
multifamilybiz.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Tops Out New 344-Unit Luxury High-Rise Community in Philadelphia’s Callowhill Neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, along with joint venture partner Sundance Bay, and general contractor Clemens Construction Company, have topped out Broad & Noble, a new 18-story, 344-unit luxury mixed-use apartment community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Philly’s Crime Problem is Not Just Larry Krasner’s Fault
Underscoring Philadelphia’s crime problem, the Pennsylvania House voted to impeach the City’s district attorney Larry Krasner. As Philadelphia’s homicide count soars to 500 for 2022 — just one metric for the explosion of violence and crime in our city — we should no doubt hold leaders accountable.
Car thefts are rising in Philadelphia. A dive into the numbers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The number of stolen vehicles in Philadelphia is surging. It's even higher than last year when there was also a huge spike, according to data obtained from the Philadelphia Police Department.Vehicle thefts are keeping officers busy. On average, Philadelphia police are called to about 36 stolen vehicles every day, which is almost twice as many from about four years ago."I want my car back bad," Jaysun Carroll, a sophomore at Temple University, said.Security video appears to show the moments a dark-colored SUV pulls up next to a white Kia Sedan at 15th and Jefferson Streets in North...
Washington Examiner
How many Philadelphians must be killed before the city stops voting for Democrats?
Philadelphia was founded in 1682. Before 2021, in the 339 years of its existence, the city had only reached 500 homicides in one year: 1990. It wasn’t until the election (and the inexplicable reelection) of the left-wing, Democratic, Soros-funded District Attorney Larry Krasner that the city would see such violence and bloodshed again.
Power problem forces evacuation of Lennox Apartments Germantown
SEPTA buses were used to keep people warm on Saturday after they were evacuated from their apartments in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
Haven’t Seen Your Doctor in a Few Years? You May Need to Find a New One
When Claudia Siegel got a stomach bug earlier this year, she reached out to her primary care doctor to prescribe something to relieve her diarrhea. The Philadelphia resident was surprised when she received an online message informing her that because she hadn’t visited her doctor in more than three years, she was no longer a patient.
