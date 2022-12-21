ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WDBJ7.com

ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Land justice legislation passes, making publicly owned property available

ABOVE PHOTO: Some of the members of the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities who gathered last Thursday in support of the legislation. (Photos/PCAC) Members of the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities gathered last Thursday to celebrate Philadelphia City Council passing Councilmember Jamie Gauthier’s (D-3rd Dist.) land justice legislation. The bill will facilitate the disposition of publicly owned property for affordable, community-led development projects and prioritize permanent affordability and community control of City-owned, vacant land.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hallmonitor.org

The Year Of Job Hunting

In 2022, we saw a lot of politicos applying for jobs. Some got them. Some didn’t. And a bunch of them put their applications in really early. Although it’s something I’ve had to do a lot in my time as a journalist, I hate job hunting. In...
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake helps over 25 organizations improve her community

The Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake wants to improve Philadelphia, and she is involved with over 25 organizations to be able to accomplish just that. The Rev. Marshall-Blake is an associate minister at the Vine Memorial Baptist Church in Philadelphia. She is affiliated with over 30 professional and civic organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the United Negro College Fund. She was the 28th president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Omega Chapter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force announce major gang bust in SW Philadelphia

ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania state House Republicans on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, introduced a measure to impeach Krasner, claiming he was responsible for the rise of crime across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Where's the money going? See how Pa. split $170 million in police grants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Philadelphia, millions of grant dollars from the state of Pennsylvania will fund new forensic scientists and an expansion of the crime lab. SEPTA, the regional transit authority, will use $5 million in money on ZeroEyes, an artificial intelligence program that can detect guns and serve as an "early warning system."CBS Philadelphia's Madeleine Wright reported that the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will use its portion of the grant money for license plate reader technology, installing more cameras and expanding its digital evidence lab.Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are getting a sizable chunk of change too: the Steel City will get more than $17.5 million, while the county will receive about $2.3 million.Below is a searchable table showing which towns and agencies received money and which program it is for.The money is doled out through two programs: the Local Law Enforcement Support Program and the Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program.The Wolf administration says the two programs are aimed at preventing gun violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion

By Maura McInerney and Marsha Levick Responding to a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court issued an order in November directing the state to take custody of 15 children currently residing in the overcrowded, understaffed Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The PJJSC is a city-run facility intended to temporarily hold […] The post It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son.The biggest question they want to know is, why?"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said."If we can get out of bed, it's all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multifamilybiz.com

Toll Brothers Apartment Living Tops Out New 344-Unit Luxury High-Rise Community in Philadelphia’s Callowhill Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, along with joint venture partner Sundance Bay, and general contractor Clemens Construction Company, have topped out Broad & Noble, a new 18-story, 344-unit luxury mixed-use apartment community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philly’s Crime Problem is Not Just Larry Krasner’s Fault

Underscoring Philadelphia’s crime problem, the Pennsylvania House voted to impeach the City’s district attorney Larry Krasner. As Philadelphia’s homicide count soars to 500 for 2022 — just one metric for the explosion of violence and crime in our city — we should no doubt hold leaders accountable.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Car thefts are rising in Philadelphia. A dive into the numbers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The number of stolen vehicles in Philadelphia is surging. It's even higher than last year when there was also a huge spike, according to data obtained from the Philadelphia Police Department.Vehicle thefts are keeping officers busy. On average, Philadelphia police are called to about 36 stolen vehicles every day, which is almost twice as many from about four years ago."I want my car back bad," Jaysun Carroll, a sophomore at Temple University, said.Security video appears to show the moments a dark-colored SUV pulls up next to a white Kia Sedan at 15th and Jefferson Streets in North...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

