5 Discounted PEG Stocks Ideal for GARP Investors
In the equity market, investments need to be prudently hedged to overcome uncertainties and limit losses related to external shocks. A question that arises often is whether one should resort to a value strategy that seeks discounted stocks or opt for growth investing in times of extreme market instability. The...
As Rate Hike Fears Deepen, Here're 5 Bank Stocks to Buy for 2023
A couple of fresh economic reports raised worries about the Federal Reserve’s continued monetary tightening measures. Despite rampant inflation, the U.S. economy expanded at an annualized rate of 3.2% in the third quarter, more than an earlier estimate of 2.9%. The growth in the economy’s output in goods and...
3 Electronics Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
FLEX - Free Report) , Sigma Lithium (. BELFB - Free Report) . Continuing investments in data-center, high-performance computing and 5G end markets are the key catalysts. Fab (foundry) expansion in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan and China, as well as higher spending on memory equipment, is expected to drive growth in 2022 and beyond.
Buy 5 High ROE Stocks as Solid GDP Data Fuels Rate Hike Fears
The U.S. equity markets continued their December selloff after a brief respite as higher-than-expected GDP data signaled an improving economy that fueled speculations of more interest rate hikes around the corner. The latest Commerce Department reading indicated that GDP grew at an annual pace of 3.2% between July and September, compared with broad-based expectations of a 2.9% increase. In addition, the consumer confidence index registered a reading of 108.3 in December – the highest since April 2022 and significantly up from 101.4 recorded in November. The labor market also remained strong, with unemployment claims remaining relatively unchanged in the weekly Labor Department report.
5 Cheap Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for 2023
VXUS - Free Report) has lost about 18.8% this year. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (. VGK - Free Report) has retreated about 18.7%. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (. Hence, dividend investing is in vogue this year amid huge volatility and uncertainty. This is especially true as these are major sources of consistent income for investors in any type of market though they do not offer dramatic price appreciation. These stocks tend to outperform in volatile markets and can reduce the volatility of a portfolio.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain A. O. Smith (AOS) Stock (Revised)
AOS - Free Report) is benefitting from robust demand for condensing boilers owing to its focus on innovation and decarbonization efforts. Despite high raw material, transportation costs, and supply-chain constraints, pricing actions are driving AOS’ North American boiler revenues. Price increases have driven its North American water treatment business. Robust demand for water heating and water treating products is driving sales from India within its Rest of the World segment.
Thematic ETF Investing Strategies for 2023
(1:30) - Stock Market Outlook For 2023: What Should Investors Expect?. (10:00) - How Should You Be Positioning Your Portfolio For The New Year?. (14:50) - Will Cyber Security Continue To Benefit Heading Into 2023?. (17:00) - Should You Be Gaining Exposure To Clean Energy?. (19:25) - How Will The...
Is SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
XNTK - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 09/25/2000. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy. Because market cap weighted indexes...
5 Best-Performing Inverse or Leveraged ETFs of 2022
The year 2022 has been brutal for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index on pace to snap a three-year winning streak and post the worst year since 2008. The index has plunged 19.8% this year. While most of the sectors have been in the red this year, with technology being the hardest hit, energy has remained the outperformer.
China has stopped publishing daily COVID data amid reports of a huge spike in cases
China's National Health Commission said in a statement it would no longer publish daily data and that "from now on, the Chinese CDC will release relevant COVID information for reference and research."
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 23rd
SPAR Group (. SGRP - Free Report) is a supplier of in-store merchandising and marketing services, and premium incentive marketing services throughout the United States and Canada.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.0% downward over the last 60 days. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (. LFCR...
Floating Rate Bond ETF (USFR) Hits New 52-Week High
USFR - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.4% from its 52-week low price of $50.18/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
3 Short-Term Government Bonds to Beat Volatile Market Conditions
Mutual funds investing in debt securities are among the most secure investment options, which provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to portfolios with a large proportion of equity, while providing dividends more frequently than individual bonds.
Super Micro (SMCI) Surges 6.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SMCI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.4% higher at $83.31. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.7% loss over the past four weeks. Super Micro is set to join...
What Recession Fear? Lipstick Effect May Help These ETFs Win
The lipstick effect was theorized first by economics and sociology professor Juliet Schor in her 1998 book The Overspent American. Investopedia explains that the lipstick effect occurs when consumers shell out money on small indulgences during economic downturns, or when they personally have little cash. Cash-strapped consumers want to treat themselves to little things that help them forget their financial problems.
Entegris (ENTG) Expands Manufacturing Capacity in U.S.
ENTG - Free Report) recently announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacity by building a new manufacturing facility in Colorado Springs. Entegris’s new facility is expected to begin commercial operations in mid-2024 and will initially produce for Entegris’ Microcontamination Control and Advanced Materials Handling divisions, which develop critical products used to manufacture semiconductors.
Eni (E) Makes Gas Discovery at Zeus-1 Well Offshore Cyprus
E - Free Report) made a significant natural gas discovery in the Zeus-1 well in Block 6 off Cyprus’ coast. The discovery marks the third consecutive find in Block 6, confirming the favorable outlook for the area and its development. Eni operates the block with a 50% interest. The...
United Airlines (UAL) to Resume Denver-Tokyo Service Next Year
UAL - Free Report) has reportedly decided to resume operations to Tokyo from Denver, as COVID-related woes are subsiding. Non-stop flights from Denver to Tokyo will commence from Mar 4, 2023. Return flights from Tokyo’s Narita International Airport to Denver International Airport will start taking to the skies from Mar 5, 2023.
Carrier (CARR) Boosts Fire & Security Unit With TruVision TVN12
CARR - Free Report) continues to make strong efforts toward expanding its fire and security offerings. This is evident from the company’s latest introduction of a video surveillance recorder, namely the TruVision TVN12, by one of its fire and security brands – Aritech. Notably, the new recorder comes...
Viasat (VSAT) to Power In-Flight Connectivity in Gulfstream G450
VSAT - Free Report) recently secured the Federal Aviation Administration's (“FAA”) approval for the usage of its Ka-band satellite in-flight connectivity (IFC) solutions in Gulfstream G450 aircraft. The supplementary certificate from FAA is likely to expand the reach of IFC with enhanced Internet capabilities and best-in-class in-flight entertainment options, likely contributing to the uptrend in leisure air travel demand globally.
