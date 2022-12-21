Read full article on original website
Bertone Reveals 1,100-HP Supercar That Runs On Plastic
Bertone is one of the greatest design houses of all time, having penned supercars like the Lamborghini Countach and Lancia Stratos. To celebrate its 110th anniversary, Bertone just launched a new supercar called the GB110 (centodieci). After being teased earlier this year, the GB110 debuts with a revolutionary (but mysterious) powertrain that produces 1,100 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque.
Ford F-150 Lightning With Raptor Suspension Is The Ultimate Electric Super Truck
Austin-based dealership Leif Johnson Ford has created the ultimate F-150 Lightning by swapping out its suspension parts for those found under the hardcore F-150 Raptor. Several changes had to be made to accommodate the off-road biased suspension. Alex Whitelaw of Saleen Performance explains that converting the electric pickup was rather challenging. "Nobody has a book or instructions on doing this to a new vehicle like the Lightning. There are a lot of changes [such as] getting rid of [the] traditional differentials."
Subaru Forester XT-Edition Celebrates 50 Years Of Scooby AWD
Subaru Japan has announced a special edition version of the Subaru Forester, the XT-Edition, for the Japanese market to celebrate 50 years of AWD for the brand. The XT-Edition name conjures mental images of the Forester XTs of old, which were performance-oriented crossover wagons equivalent in many ways to the Subaru WRX. But this new XT-Edition is nothing like those.
BMW iX3 And Other Neue Klasse EVs Will Be Offered In Tesla-Style Long And Short Range Versions
BMW's upcoming Neue Klasse platform will spawn electric vehicles with short- and long-range versions, with single- and dual-motor configurations. The news was leaked by BimmerPost forum member "ynguldyn," who has been consistently reliable on the behind-the-scenes goings on of all things BMW. According to this user's most recent update, "BMW...
Watch Travis Pastrana Burn Rubber In His 862-HP Subaru Wagon
Hoonigan's latest video, filmed before the release of Gymkhana 2022, gives us a closer look at how the team evaluated the tires that would be used for the incredible film. The yard at the aptly-named Tire Slayer Studios is the ideal place to torture some fresh rubber, and that's precisely what Pastrana did in the Family Huckster, an incredible Subaru GL Wagon with active aero and 862-horsepower on tap.
Top Speed
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
1,004 horsepower COPO Chevrolet Camaro is the most powerful muscle car ever
The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro will be available with a 632 cubic-inch V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower and the most powerful naturally aspirated factory V8.
Watch a Lucid Air Scorch a Tesla Model S Plaid, Bugatti Chiron at the Drag Strip
The Tesla Model S Plaid has been the fastest car in the world since it debut but it's finally met its match.
Volkswagen ID.4 To Start New Year With Price Bump
Volkswagen will increase the price of the ID.4 by $1,500 early in January, but it's not all bad news. In a letter sent to reservation holders, which electrek managed to get hold of, the German company also revealed that it made some changes to its battery suppliers, allowing it to end the current reservation system.
This Next-Gen Chevy Silverado Sketch Blends The Past With The Future
General Motors likes to share the work of its talented designers on its General Motors Design Instagram page. The account has posted everything from sleek coupes to rugged trucks, and it most recently published some sweet sketches from designer Ben Wilkins. "Mean and green, designer Ben Wilkins gives us two views with a fresh take on the face of our Chevy Trucks?," reads the Instagram post.
yankodesign.com
This Tron-inspired low-slung serpent will be Metaverse world’s most desirable possession
Tron Legacy set the bar way up high in 2010 when it showed the world what a futuristic set of wheels ought to look like. Those peeking headlights, low-slung body shape and hubless wheels – all sparked a renewed interest in bikes destined for decades ahead. The dream still...
Driven: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Proves That You Don't Need The 63
Few sports cars have such a storied history as the Mercedes SL, but for the last several generations, the German "Sport-Leicht" (Sport Light) has leaned more towards being a grand touring luxury car than a Porsche 911 rival. With the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55, the message is clear: Mercedes wants the SL taken seriously again.
The 2022 Rivian R1T Beats The Ford F-150 Lightning On Range
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently gave the Rivian R1T an estimated range of 328 miles when equipped with the large battery pack, and its competitors must be seeing red. This electric truck competes in the burgeoning EV truck class and was one of the first competitors on a scene...
First VinFast Electric Cars Arrive In America With Dismal 179-Mile Range
At this year's Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast promised that it would have cars in the US by the end of the year. 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded on a boat just under a month ago, heading towards California. Those cars have officially arrived at the Port of Benicia 26 days later after making the long voyage from Vietnam on the Silver Queen Ocean vessel. These are the first Vietnamese cars to officially arrive in the US. With VinFast receiving its final certifications later this month, deliveries should begin before the close of 2022.
Top Speed
Check Out The World’s Most Powerful Sportbike (From The Late ‘90s)
Back in the 1990s, the sportbike class was all the hype, and every manufacturer was trying to "change the game" with its superbikes. Honda debuted the CBR900RR with a then-incredible 400-pound weight, and Ducati introduced the WSBK-dominant 916. But it was Yamaha that set the record straight with its 1998 YZF-R1. Not only did it kickstart Team Blue’s still successful R-lineup, but it became the most powerful superbike at the time, beating all its rivals.
Illinois Dealer Is Selling A 25-Mile Corvette Z06 For $375K
Volo Auto Sales in Illinois is trying to sell this Torch Red Z06 for an eye-watering $375K. The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is America's take on the Ferrari 458, and the engineers absolutely knocked it out of the park. This high-performance version of the already rapid Corvette Stingray can take on cars double and even triple its price if that price happens to be the claimed MSRP on Chevy's website. Unfortunately, due to extreme demand and almost no supply, dealers are trying to sell Z06s for more than you'd pay for a brand-new Ferrari 296 GTB.
Polestar 1 Plug-In Hybrid Batteries Could Overheat And Catch Fire
Polestar, in coordination with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), has announced a recall of its first-ever model, the Polestar 1 grand touring luxury coupe. According to the government agency's documents, 66 model years 2020 and 2021 examples are affected by an issue involving the high-voltage battery system. Polestar...
Say Hello To The World's First Twin-Turbo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
YouTuber, drag racer, and Corvette enthusiast Emelia Hartford recently revealed the world's first twin-turbocharged C8 Corvette Z06, and now her latest video has revealed what the insane setup sounds like. After beating Chevrolet's claimed quarter-mile times with a loaner Z06, Hartford recently took delivery of her own example, which she...
MotorTrend Magazine
Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine
When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.
Tucson Helps Hyundai Cross 15 Million Sales Milestone In USA
Hyundai has just announced a significant milestone: the sale of its 15 millionth vehicle in the United States. That vehicle was a brand new Tucson, sold at West Herr Hyundai in Williamsville, New York, to Wendy and James Tuskes. It's been quite a journey for the South Korean automaker since...
