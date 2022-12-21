Read full article on original website
Related
Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
The main tax committee in the House voted Tuesday night to release six years of tax returns belonging to former President Trump as part of an investigation into the presidential audit program at the IRS. The vote was 24-16 and fell along party lines, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against. The returns include…
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
How Trump paid $0 in income tax in 2020
Donald Trump paid no income tax during his last year as president, according to his tax returns, which were released to a congressional committee and are set to be made public within a few days.
REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years
Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
Calls for investigation after Trump tax returns expose “audit” lie — and years of “negative income”
The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted to release years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns and revealed that the IRS did not perform mandatory audits during his first two years in office. The panel voted to release Trump's tax returns from his years in office after...
House report says former President Donald Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
President Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020 after he lost $4.8 million at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, according to a summary of his returns shared by the House Ways and Means committee.
Trump's income taxes were often paltry, newly released documents show
House tax writers voted to disclose the long-sought information and dinged the IRS for delaying a routine audit of the former president.
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted to release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, raising the potential of additional revelations in the coming days related to the finances of the longtime businessman who broke political norms by refusing to voluntarily make public his returns as he sought the presidency.
Democrats release report on Trump tax returns, revealing income, taxes paid, IRS audit
The House Ways and Means Committee released its report on former President Donald Trump's tax returns Tuesday, finding he paid little to no taxes between 2015 and 2020.
Trump Paid $1.1 Million in Taxes During Presidency, but $0 in 2020, Report Shows
In his first three years as president, Donald Trump paid $1.1 million in federal income taxes before paying no tax as his income dwindled and losses once again mounted in 2020, according to tax data released Tuesday by a House committee.
Trump’s Income Rises and Falls
Donald Trump’s finances changed significantly during his time as the 45th President of the United States. A report from the House Ways and Means Committee says that Trump’s income went down in some years and up in others. In particular, his reported income for 2018 was his highest between 2015 and 2020.
