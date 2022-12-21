Read full article on original website
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Baseball, Softball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Track, Softball, and other sports news. While almost every FSU sport has finished their season, we will continue to keep you up to...
FSU’s Williams, Colorado’s Hunter Trade Recruiting Barbs
The strange three-way war between the Seminoles, Buffaloes and Jackson State continues.
Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line
Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma Sooners
There are a couple of changes to take note of for the Seminoles.
Maclay long snapper signs with "dream school" Florida State
Maclay's Peyton Naylor is one of the top long snappers in the country, but when it came time in deciding where he wanted to play in college, he didn't have to wait long or look very far.
Conrad Hussey commits to, signs with Florida State
FLIP ALERT: Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have pulled off some magic on the second day of the December signing period. Tonight, the Seminoles earned the hotly-contested commitment and signature of coveted blue-chip defensive back Conrad Hussey, who was previously pledged to the Penn State Nittany Lions and was being $trongly courted by the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.
Florida State officially announces signing of 23 prospects during Early Signing Period
The Seminoles have nine signees ranked in the top-25 nationally at their position.
Grad-transfer cornerback leaving Florida State to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Another defensive back is moving on from the Seminoles.
FSU Football NIL Tracker
Have not noticed anything like this on our site, and was not sure if others were as interested in tracking this as I was, but here goes with my first FanPost after a long time lurking around.The two NIL agencies I am tracking as of Dec 22, 2022 are The Battles End (TBE) and Rising Spear (RiSp). The date provided is the first public confirmation of the player associating with the NIL (and the links are provided as available). (12/24: Apologies on the primitive style...still figuring out the capabilities of this platform)
How Did Miami Do With Head-to-Head Recruiting Battles Versus FSU & Florida?
Discussing Miaim’s recruiting against the Seminoles and Gators.
Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Announces Decision Date
Nation’s Top Transfer, Five-Star FSU Pledge Get Into It On Social Media
In a little back and forth between five-star WR Hykeem Williams and Travis Hunter, the one-time Jackson State DB (announced transfer to Colorado) says that Florida State (where Williams signed, already was trying to recruit him before he hit the transfer portal:
Seminole trio gives back to the community that helped raise them
James Coleman, Pat Watkins, and Amari Gainer all played high school football in Tallahassee. All three went on to play at Florida State, and all three continue to give back to the city that made them.
Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...
You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
Madison County defensive back is Maryland bound
On the second day of the early signing period, Jonathan Akins signed with Maryland, a decision he said is a dream come true for him.
Valdosta, Rickards pick up wins on day two of the Capital City Holiday Classic
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
Tallahassee couple adopts foster kids just in time for Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gift of a lifetime, one lucky family finalized their adoption of not one, but two children just in time for the holiday. Not a dry eye in the that courtroom on Friday, as the family shared why this Christmas will forever be something they cherish.
Tallahassee man loses presents, trees in house fire just days before Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Inside Joseph Osborn’s home are a burnt-up tree and presents for his two kids. “It’s almost Christmas, and I was getting everything ready for the kids,” Osborn said. His home on Box Wood Court was damaged in a fire last week, destroying nearly...
