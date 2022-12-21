ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line

Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Conrad Hussey commits to, signs with Florida State

FLIP ALERT: Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have pulled off some magic on the second day of the December signing period. Tonight, the Seminoles earned the hotly-contested commitment and signature of coveted blue-chip defensive back Conrad Hussey, who was previously pledged to the Penn State Nittany Lions and was being $trongly courted by the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU Football NIL Tracker

Have not noticed anything like this on our site, and was not sure if others were as interested in tracking this as I was, but here goes with my first FanPost after a long time lurking around.The two NIL agencies I am tracking as of Dec 22, 2022 are The Battles End (TBE) and Rising Spear (RiSp). The date provided is the first public confirmation of the player associating with the NIL (and the links are provided as available). (12/24: Apologies on the primitive style...still figuring out the capabilities of this platform)
MountaineerMaven

Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Announces Decision Date

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
dukebasketballreport.com

Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...

You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy