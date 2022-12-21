Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
makeuseof.com
8 Things You Might Not Know About Your PS5’s DualSense Controller
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You will probably agree that one of the most innovative and impressive aspects of the PS5 is its DualSense controller. The controller does not just look and feel great, but it’s packed with amazing features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone— we bet you knew this already.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
The Verge
9 great games for your PlayStation from 2022
If you just bought a PlayStation 5, there are a bunch of great games for you to play on that console. Since its release in late 2020, dozens of must-play games have appeared, including several console-exclusive games that you won’t be able to play anywhere else. If you don’t...
notebookcheck.net
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
ComicBook
PlayStation's New Freebie Is For a Game Not Even Out Yet
PlayStation is giving out a new freebie to fans of a game that is not even out yet. During the PS4 generation, and so far during the PS5 generation, PlayStation has consistently released very high-quality games. Between the likes of God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon's Soul, and Marvel's Spider-Man you have some of the best games of the last decade. Right below this tier is an even wider range of great, but perhaps not as exemplary, games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Neither of these lists are exhaustive of course, as neither even includes Death Stranding, perhaps the most unique game PlayStation released over the last decade. Like any Hideo Kojima game, it has lots of hardcore fans, all of which will appreciate these new freebies for DS2, aka Death Stranding 2.
Polygon
Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation sales flood your shelves with more games to play
Memo to those giving — or getting — PlayStations, Xboxes, or even PCs this holiday weekend. Every platform and marketplace has a bunch of games on sale, so load up while you can. Xbox’s Countdown Sale is offering current titles up to 60% off. PlayStation’s Holiday sale...
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
ComicBook
Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Upset Over Release News
Some Elder Scrolls fans looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6 aren't very happy with some new information about the game's release. Since Microsoft acquired Bethesda it's been fairly dodgy about what Bethesda games will and will not be exclusive. Of course, there wouldn't be question marks over exclusivity if there weren't recent multi-platform releases from Xbox and if its leadership didn't make the aforementioned non-committal and vague remarks. At the center of all of this has been The Elder Scrolls 6, the most prominent upcoming Bethesda game and the one that will burn the most if it doesn't come to other consoles.
ComicBook
Steam Sale Makes Some of Its Best Games $0.99
The Steam Winter Sale is live, which means hundreds of discounts on some of the best and most popular games on the digital PC storefront. As part of the sale, Valve -- the owners of Steam and the company responsible for some of the best games of all time -- has slashed the prices of its games, which in turn means some of the aforementioned best games of all time are dirt cheap. How cheap? Less than a dollar cheap.
Polygon
Dragon Age: Absolution sets up the future of the franchise in the least obvious way
If you ask BioWare’s John Epler about Dragon Age: Absolution, he singles out one aspect of the Netflix animated spinoff as building toward the long-awaited fourth Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. And it’s not the stinger of the final episode, when an old foe thought dead made an unexpected comeback.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
game-news24.com
God of War Ragnarok is getting a new multiplayer
Go Go Go, Do You Give You God’s, Ragnarok? No, there’s no DCn’t available now, but we’ll get a new player. Without the burden of God of War Ragnaroks, it is difficult for the content creators to put together, so it’s easy to just add something. Ebenso, Eric Williams and Cory Barlog confirmed the new God of War was always considered a duology. But that news that new game plus is going to be coming out makes us cringe.
Polygon
Square Enix is giving up on its Final Fantasy kart racing game
Square Enix is winding down support for its kart racer, Chocobo GP, on Nintendo Switch, the publisher announced this week. There will be “no further large scale updates,” including new characters or new maps, for Chocobo GP, Square Enix said. The publisher has also ended sales of Mythril, the racing game’s premium currency.
Comments / 0