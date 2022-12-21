Read full article on original website
Former 5-Star Texas A&M Recruit Announces Transfer Destination
After one year at Texas A&M, former five-star cornerback Denver Harris decided to enter the transfer portal. It only took him a few weeks to find his new home though. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Harris announced that he is transferring to LSU and joining the Tigers. "Set It Off #GBG," Harris wrote.
caneswarning.com
2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023
Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
Top SEC Wide Receiver Announces Transfer To Rival SEC School
Georgia poached another prominent wide receiver from an SEC adversary. Mississippi State's leading wide receiver, Rara Thomas, committed to the Bulldogs on Thursday. Later that day, Missouri's top wideout decided to join him. Dominic Lovett revealed his choice to transfer to Georgia by posting an Instagram photo of him sitting...
How to Watch the Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State
The Crimson Tide and Wildcats will square off for the first time in the 89th annual Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
Grad-transfer cornerback leaving Florida State to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Another defensive back is moving on from the Seminoles.
How Did Miami Do With Head-to-Head Recruiting Battles Versus FSU & Florida?
Discussing Miaim’s recruiting against the Seminoles and Gators.
Five-Star CB Desmond Ricks Makes College Decision
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks has committed to Alabama over LSU and Florida. The blue-chip defensive back, who is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge, will enroll early with the Crimson Tide. The Tigers were in the lead with this one for quite some time, but a last second...
Florida State officially announces signing of 23 prospects during Early Signing Period
The Seminoles have nine signees ranked in the top-25 nationally at their position.
Florida CB Target Desmond Ricks Commits to Alabama
Florida's top remaining defensive back target will play for SEC rival Alabama at the next level.
Cormani McClain Still Unsigned
Miami Hurricanes commitment Cormani McClain has not signed.
Miami-Dade stuns Broward with last-second TD in All-Star Game
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA – Bragging rights and another championship trophy is going back to Area Code 305. Fittingly, it was the “Miami-Central Connection” that led the way. Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to his Rockets’ teammate Cataurus Hicks on the final play of ...
How Miami compares in the state of Florida for the top 25 prospects
Under the leadership of Mario Cristobal, the Miami Hurricanes football program wants to recruit nationally in search of elite talents. That quest, however, starts at home with keeping some of the best prospects from the state of Florida home. Mission accomplished for Miami in 2023 in that regard. UM signed...
The boy nobody noticed, and a player with a heart big enough to change lives
He would wait each week in a tunnel near the players’ locker room after football games at Notre Dame Stadium. His spine cruelly curved, his arms and legs forever hindered by nerve disease, the boy in the wheelchair was hard to miss. And easy to ignore. With other kids...
