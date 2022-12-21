ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

caneswarning.com

2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023

Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Top SEC Wide Receiver Announces Transfer To Rival SEC School

Georgia poached another prominent wide receiver from an SEC adversary. Mississippi State's leading wide receiver, Rara Thomas, committed to the Bulldogs on Thursday. Later that day, Missouri's top wideout decided to join him. Dominic Lovett revealed his choice to transfer to Georgia by posting an Instagram photo of him sitting...
ATHENS, GA
LSUCountry

Five-Star CB Desmond Ricks Makes College Decision

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks has committed to Alabama over LSU and Florida. The blue-chip defensive back, who is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge, will enroll early with the Crimson Tide. The Tigers were in the lead with this one for quite some time, but a last second...
BATON ROUGE, LA

