thecomeback.com

Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision

Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season

At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
MLive.com

CFB Playoff predictions: Georgia vs. Ohio State picks and odds

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The College Football Playoff is nearly upon us and the matchup between Georgia and Ohio State features a couple of teams that got...
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
NBC4 Columbus

Updated Morning Forecast: December 24, 2022

Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Sunday morning forecast 12-25-22 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s...
NBC4 Columbus

Road conditions remain poor across central Ohio

Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio...
NBC4 Columbus

Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus

If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio issued a snow emergency in the early hours of Friday morning, the first as winter weather makes it way through the state ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather...
ecowatch.com

Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio

A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Burgers in Columbus

Burgers. The classic food item that might be more American than baseball and apple pie combined. They can be found on the menu at just about any casual restaurant, but many places throughout Columbus specialize in these sandwiches, and our readers know where to go to find them. For the...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
