Norfolk, VA

13News Now

NSU announces settlement reached in football hazing lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — Two lawsuits against Norfolk State University will be settled. Shawn Fahey and another man sued the school earlier this year, claiming they were hazed and sexually assaulted while on the football team. New court paperwork shows both plaintiffs have agreed to settle.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia Beach

1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club

Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22

Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday

Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday
NORFOLK, VA
easternshorepost.com

Arctic front whistles across Eastern Shore, causing high tides, sporadic power outages, and cold temperatures

An arctic front whistled across the Eastern Shore on Friday, Dec. 23, causing flooding in low-lying waterfront areas, sporadic power outages, and dropping temperatures. On the bayside of Accomack and Northampton counties, images showed floodwaters pooling in the customary spots — like the Onancock boat ramp and streets that access it.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

