Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in VirginiaEdy ZooPortsmouth, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WAVY News 10
Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase: 13 teams compete in jam-packed day of high school basketball
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Played under numerous titles over the year, 2022 is the first time the jam packed day of high school basketball has been branded as the Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase. Iverson was on hand as 14 teams took the court Friday, including Bethel, which he helped...
NSU announces settlement reached in football hazing lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — Two lawsuits against Norfolk State University will be settled. Shawn Fahey and another man sued the school earlier this year, claiming they were hazed and sexually assaulted while on the football team. New court paperwork shows both plaintiffs have agreed to settle. Before the lawsuits were...
WAVY News 10
1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia Beach.
13newsnow.com
Dominion Energy fighting power outages caused by strong winds, falling limbs
By Friday night, most of the outages were in Newport News and Hampton. It's bad timing for people bracing for one of the coldest days of the year.
Portsmouth steeple topples over amid high wind gusts
The 50-year-old steeple at Cradock Baptist Church in Portsmouth blew over Friday as winds raged across the area, taking out power for thousands.
WAVY News 10
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls …. Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club. 8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia …. No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach.
Airlines playing catch up after thousands of cancellations, delays
As thousands of cancellations and even more delays Friday, airlines spent Christmas Eve playing catch up to get holiday travelers to their destinations.
Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
WAVY News 10
Government spending package secures five billion dollars in funding for heating bill assistance
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Government spending package secures five billion …. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Ge7Gdb.
Travel delays hold up holiday reunions at Norfolk International Airport
According to FlightAware, which tracks delays and flight cancellations, more than 6,000 flights across the country were canceled by Friday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
WAVY News 10
Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. 2 Coast Guard cutters returning to Portsmouth on …. The Forward and...
WAVY News 10
Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read...
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just more than a week after former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax helped seal the deal of a settlement between the city of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch, Fairfax is now representing the husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim, Katherine Nixon.
easternshorepost.com
Arctic front whistles across Eastern Shore, causing high tides, sporadic power outages, and cold temperatures
An arctic front whistled across the Eastern Shore on Friday, Dec. 23, causing flooding in low-lying waterfront areas, sporadic power outages, and dropping temperatures. On the bayside of Accomack and Northampton counties, images showed floodwaters pooling in the customary spots — like the Onancock boat ramp and streets that access it.
What’s the status of Norfolk’s casino proposal?
In recent weeks the status of the project has been questioned by residents and lawmakers alike.
Emergency management crews in Hampton Roads ready to respond to frigid weather
HAMPTON, Va. — On Thursday, all emergency crews across Hampton Roads are ready to respond to sub-freezing temperatures this holiday weekend. The cold blast mixing in with rain and wind caused emergency management crews to stay alert. Hampton spokesperson Robin McCormick said workers are ready if there are major power outages.
Possible hazardous conditions due to winter storm in Hampton Roads
Those traveling into and around Hampton Roads should stay alert for potentially hazardous road conditions Friday and Saturday.
Holiday travelers prepare to stay put in airport because of cancelations, delays
Tonight, and tomorrow millions of travelers are going to waiting to board their plane and embrace their loved ones but what might keep them grounded are cancelations and delays.
Comments / 0