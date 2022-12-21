ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Random Observations Michigan Win

UNC Basketball won another important game versus another quality team on Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. As a guy that lives in Columbus, Ohio, and is surrounded constantly by the “OH-IO” chants, it was so refreshing to travel to Charlotte last night and hear “Tar-Heels” live and in person. Below are my random, live, and in-person observations from the win versus Michigan.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Raleigh-Durham International Airport sees delays, cancellations amid bitter cold

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Christmas holiday approaches during freezing temperatures, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is experiencing multiple flight delays and cancellations. An artic blast on Friday saw wind gusts and lows into the 20s. Power outages began Friday afternoon, leaving thousands across the state without power. Saturday morning...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023

The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?

RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy