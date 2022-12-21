Read full article on original website
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Michigan Win
UNC Basketball won another important game versus another quality team on Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. As a guy that lives in Columbus, Ohio, and is surrounded constantly by the “OH-IO” chants, it was so refreshing to travel to Charlotte last night and hear “Tar-Heels” live and in person. Below are my random, live, and in-person observations from the win versus Michigan.
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
Over 9,000 without power in Mecklenburg County, Duke Energy reports
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is reporting over 9,000 customers are without power in Mecklenburg County. According to the company’s outages map. they are working to repair 213 active outages in the area. Repairs and damage assessment are underway, according to Duke Energy. This is a developing story. Check...
cbs17
Raleigh-Durham International Airport sees delays, cancellations amid bitter cold
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Christmas holiday approaches during freezing temperatures, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is experiencing multiple flight delays and cancellations. An artic blast on Friday saw wind gusts and lows into the 20s. Power outages began Friday afternoon, leaving thousands across the state without power. Saturday morning...
cbs17
Raleigh families begin Christmas weekend without power, worry if they’ll stay heated through holiday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Instead of homes warm and lit up with Christmas lights, Raleigh families said their holiday weekend started in darkness. “The wind is terrible,” Jessica Danley and Mark Baltimore said, who were out shopping for groceries Friday night. The two were hoping to get ahead...
Number of power outages across North Carolina going down as temperatures continue to drop
The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 85,000 utility customers.
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023
The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
'To brazenly break state law is wrong' | NC tourism groups against school districts breaking school calendar laws
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tourism in North Carolina generates billions of dollars in annual revenue. According to Visit North Carolina, the state received about $28 billion in visitor spending in 2021 alone. This comes from things like people visiting the mountains to enjoying the summer in beach homes on...
When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?
RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
Duke Energy: High winds from arctic blast could cause power outages
Company officials said Thursday that crews are preparing to respond if power is lost when winds up to 45 mph gust through the area topple trees.
WBTV
Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
qcitymetro.com
Naomi Rodgers, who grew up singing in a N.C. church, talks about playing the iconic Tina Turner
Naomi Rodgers was touring with the musical “Frozen” when the text message arrived. “Hey, do you think Tina is in your wheelhouse?” her agent asked, referring to the legendary Tina Turner, winner of 12 Grammy Awards. Though somewhat unfamiliar with the Tina Turner story, Rodgers, 23, submitted...
cbs17
Raleigh entrepreneur introduces African cuisine to the world, named Oprah’s Favorite Things
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Entrepreneur Jainaba Jenga is making it her mission to introduce African Cusine to the world. Jeng is originally from The Gambia, West Africa and moved to North Carolina more than two decades ago. Now, she is the founder of Raleigh-based Kitchens of Africa. The sauces...
Mecklenburg Co. veteran among group commuted by Gov. Cooper
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of a Mecklenburg County man on Tuesday.
NCSU researchers ‘shocked’ by college biology textbooks’ handling of climate change
Climate change may represent a crisis, but that isn’t how college biology textbooks depict it, according to a new study.
Here's how Wake County will benefit from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill: Projects list
More than $26 million is headed to15 community projects across Wake County, according to Congresswoman Deborah Ross.
Chicago developer planning high-rise apartments on South Boulevard
CHARLOTTE — Chicago-based Sterling Bay has big plans for its entry into the Charlotte market, beginning with a best-in-class apartment tower in South End. The developer paid $6 million for 0.6 acres at the corner of South Boulevard and East Park Avenue. The sale closed on Dec. 16, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.
WCNC
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
