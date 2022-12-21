Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO