Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Bengals team flight diverted after win in New England

QUEENS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bengals flight back to Cincinnati made a detour after their win in New England Saturday night. The flight was diverted due to apparent engine trouble and landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York around 8:45 p.m. The team was in...
CINCINNATI, OH
AdWeek

Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?

Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning. The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Beloved Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies at 61

Beloved chef and restauranteur Jean-Robert de Cavel, a decades-long fixture in Cincinnati’s dining scene, died December 23. He was 61. Doctors diagnosed de Cavel with a rare form of cancer called leiomyosarcoma in 2018; the disease eventually led to his death. De Cavel was born in Roubaix, France, in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mega Millions jackpot prize rises to historical amount

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize has jumped to an estimated $565 million. That amount would make it the sixth largest amount in the lottery's history. This new prize amount comes after nobody won the jackpot on Friday's recent drawing. The estimated odds to win the jackpot...
CINCINNATI, OH
93.1 WZAK

Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
LIMA, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The abducted five-month-old Ohio infant Kason Thomas has been found alive, according to Columbus police. Kason, who had been missing since late Monday, was found Thursday near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, the department said around 7:30 p.m. He was found just several hours after the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Metro offering fare-free service during winter storm

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro is offering its services free to riders through Friday evening. Metro said it's suspending fare collection starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday due to the winter storm. Buses will still be running but detours and delays are possible. The 24-hour free services...
CINCINNATI, OH

