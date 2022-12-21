Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Football: Comparing the Bearcats recruiting class to other Big 12 teams
Since the Bearcats will be competing in a new conference next season, it makes sense to compare the 2023 class to other Big 12 programs including fellow new members BYU, Houston and UCF. Cincinnati ranked last in the Big 12 with 15 commitments on early signing day but the average...
WLWT 5
Bengals team flight diverted after win in New England
QUEENS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bengals flight back to Cincinnati made a detour after their win in New England Saturday night. The flight was diverted due to apparent engine trouble and landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York around 8:45 p.m. The team was in...
AdWeek
Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?
Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
Fox 19
Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning. The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
wvxu.org
Beloved Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies at 61
Beloved chef and restauranteur Jean-Robert de Cavel, a decades-long fixture in Cincinnati’s dining scene, died December 23. He was 61. Doctors diagnosed de Cavel with a rare form of cancer called leiomyosarcoma in 2018; the disease eventually led to his death. De Cavel was born in Roubaix, France, in...
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
WKRC
Mega Millions jackpot prize rises to historical amount
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize has jumped to an estimated $565 million. That amount would make it the sixth largest amount in the lottery's history. This new prize amount comes after nobody won the jackpot on Friday's recent drawing. The estimated odds to win the jackpot...
Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio
Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
WLWT 5
Historic winter storm: Cincinnati experiences blizzard, first time since 1978
A major winter storm broke records in Cincinnati with the area officially hitting blizzard status for a few hours overnight Friday. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. History was made during this storm. The Greater Cincinnati area officially hit blizzard status overnight Friday with three consecutive hours...
Power outages continue to plague Tri-State after first blizzard in years
As of Saturday evening, more than 300 homes were without power around the Tri-State after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos...
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dayton
Dayton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Dayton.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WKRC
Storm Before Christmas: When the weather will turn wintry, impact Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the Cincinnati area starting Thursday evening. Timing on the arctic front and changeover to snow is speeding up. Here's the latest on what to expect and when. A few rain showers start Thursday as a brief...
WLWT 5
Traffic alert: Winter storm creating dangerous travel conditions across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A historic winter storm that brought several inches of snow, gusty winds and subzero temperatures to Cincinnati is creating problems on the roadways. The main concern with this system is the deep freeze, creating a layer of ice on the roadways. Fort Washington Way was shut down...
Fox 19
1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
Fox 19
Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The abducted five-month-old Ohio infant Kason Thomas has been found alive, according to Columbus police. Kason, who had been missing since late Monday, was found Thursday near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, the department said around 7:30 p.m. He was found just several hours after the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Metro offering fare-free service during winter storm
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro is offering its services free to riders through Friday evening. Metro said it's suspending fare collection starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday due to the winter storm. Buses will still be running but detours and delays are possible. The 24-hour free services...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
